MDA TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly-expanding global space industry, today announced that management is participating in the following investor conferences in November and December 2023:

23rd Annual Scotiabank Transportation & Industrials Conference

Date: November 14, 2023

Venue: Scotiabank Center, Toronto

Format: Fireside chat beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET & one-on-one meetings with investors

Cormark Annual Diversified Growth Conference

Date: November 22, 2023

Venue: Ritz Carlton Toronto

Format: One-on-one meetings with investors

Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Space Summit

Date: December 5, 2023

Venue: Morgan Stanley Headquarters, New York City

Format: One-on-one meetings with investors

Meetings with management can be arranged by contacting your respective representative at the sponsoring firms or Shereen Zahawi at shereen.zahawi@mda.space.

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX: MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,900 staff across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars. For more information, please visit www.mda.space.

