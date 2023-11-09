LXA Raises US$10M in Seed Funding Round Led by NEA

Ex-Blackstone Asia Partner and former Better executive launch mortgage asset management and technology platform in Asia

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LXA, a technology startup focused on reimagining Asia's mortgage ecosystem, today announced the completion of its US$10 million seed funding round led by New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA), with participation from Openspace Ventures and EDBI. Geared towards matching institutional capital pools and residential mortgage borrowers, this platform aims to utilize end-to-end technology to streamline the entire mortgage lifecycle, from loan origination and borrower processing to loan servicing.

LXA (PRNewswire)

LXA was founded in early 2023 by seasoned executives across the asset management, insurance, mortgage, and technology industries to bridge the gap between mortgage assets and institutional capital in Asia, beginning with Singapore. Combining best practices from North American and European markets with a proprietary technology platform focused on digital credit decisioning and intelligent workflow orchestration, LXA provides the first of its kind solution to address strong demand from Asian insurers and borrowers for differentiated mortgage products.

Founded by Kishore Moorjani, the company's Chief Executive Officer, and by Shawn Low, the company's Chief Operating Officer, the LXA team brings proven experience across a breadth of disciplines to the mortgage-based asset management industry. Mr. Moorjani has over 25 years of experience investing in the region, most recently as Blackstone's Senior Managing Director and Head of Tactical Opportunities in Asia. Mr. Low was COO of Better, where he played an instrumental role in the transformation of the mortgage platform from its pre-revenue days to over $800 million in revenue and $150 million in profitability.

"We founded LXA to create an institutional channel for the large capital pools of insurance, pension funds, sovereign funds, and endowments to access the highly desirable local currency mortgage asset class," said Kishore Moorjani, CEO of LXA. "Our technology platform is designed to create value for all stakeholders involved in the mortgage ecosystem. With our world-class executive team, support from top-notch investment partners and strong technology foundation, we are excited about bringing this innovation to Asia. Beyond being good business and highly customer-centric, this has the potential to drive economic growth and prosperity in Asia."

Andrew Schoen, Partner at NEA, said, "We believe Kishore and Shawn's visionary approach, experienced leadership, and commitment to innovation towards developing a modern mortgage platform is a game-changer. As Asia's first modern mortgage asset manager, the LXA team has figured out how to coordinate the complex web of people, processes, and systems to create long-term change and drive significant economic value."

LXA is a Singapore-based fintech company that is unlocking non-depository capital for the Asian mortgage market. The company's technology platform revolutionizes the mortgage industry by streamlining loan origination, processing, underwriting, and servicing. Founded by Kishore Moorjani and Shawn Low, LXA is poised to reshape the mortgage landscape throughout the Asian market.

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. Founded in 1977, NEA has over $25 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2023, and invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of investing includes more than 270 portfolio company IPOs and more than 450 mergers and acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.nea.com .

Investing since 1991, EDBI is a Singapore-based global investor in select high growth technology sectors ranging from Information & Communication Technology (ICT), Emerging Technology (ET), Healthcare (HC) and promising Singapore SMEs in strategic industries. As a value-creating investor, EDBI assists companies achieve their ambitious goals by leveraging our broad network, resources, and expertise. With our growth capital, EDBI supports companies seeking to grow in Asia and globally through Singapore. For more information, visit https://www.edbi.com .

Openspace is a leading Southeast Asian venture capital firm, finding and backing companies creating a transformative impact where tech meets life. It has 6 funds with $800M in committed capital and has 39 dedicated employees, including full-time specialists within the Portfolio Success team. It is co-headquartered in Singapore and Jakarta, with active offices in Bangkok, Manila and Ho Chi Minh City. Its portfolio of 40+ companies includes GoTo, Finnomena, Halodoc, and Kredivo Holdings. Visit www.openspace.vc

