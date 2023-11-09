Honoring Our Nations Veterans: New Veterans Resources Guide Unveiled to Unlock Vital Benefits to Support Our Heroes at Life's End.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In commemoration of Veterans Day, the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) is proud to announce today the launch of a groundbreaking Veterans Resources Guide designed to simplify access to invaluable information and benefits for Veterans and their dedicated caregivers. Titled "Serving Those Who Served Us," the guide represents a state-of-the-art compilation of federal and state-specific resources designed to meet the unique needs of our nation's honored Veterans, their families, and loved ones.

Among the millions of Veterans residing in the United States, over 37% are aged 70 and older, a significant portion of whom are currently benefiting from hospice and palliative care. In response to this, the Serving Those Who Served Us Guide has been crafted to support the 7+ million esteemed Veterans of this nation and to assist NPHI member program staff, and caregivers, including families in identifying, comprehending, and accessing the wide array of benefits available to Veterans. These resources encompass not only those provided by the Veterans Administration but also vital state and local services. In addition, the guide offers insights into military pay, retirement pay, and survivor benefits, all administered through the Defense Finance and Accounting Services.

"The 'Serving Those Who Served Us' Veterans Resources Guide is a testament to NPHI's dedication to enhancing the lives of our Veterans," said Tom Koutsoumpas, NPHI CEO. "In recognition of Veterans Day, it is an enormous honor for NPHI to give back to those who served and sacrificed so much for our nation, and to them, we say a resounding thank you."

The guide was created with the collective input of 100+ not-for-profit hospice, palliative, and advanced illness care organizations and is the product of a team of eight subject matter experts led by Dr. Cameron Muir, NPHI's Chief Innovation Officer. Collectively, these individuals have accumulated decades of experience working closely with this nation's veterans in their most critical and final journeys of life.

"NPHI's Veterans Resources Guide is the culmination of unwavering dedication and pioneering efforts by our team of seasoned experts," said Dr. Cameron Muir, Chief Innovation Officer. "We are deeply honored to offer this invaluable resource to those who have selflessly devoted themselves in service to our nation. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and the provision of exceptional resources remains resolute as we continually strive to better serve those who served us."

"I am deeply honored to have worked alongside a dedicated team of subject matter experts from hospices across the country to develop a comprehensive and user-friendly guide," said Nathan Gradisher, Provider Relations Manager from Hospice of the Western Reserve, who chaired the project. "This resource is a testament to our commitment to supporting those who have served our nation, their devoted caregivers, and healthcare professionals. It fills me with great pride to share this invaluable tool, designed to ease the lives of millions of veterans throughout the nation."

While the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) provides a range of benefits for Veterans, many of these services are underutilized or difficult to access. The guide makes this information easier to navigate and includes comprehensive sections on care benefits, burial benefits, benefits for those with limited income, Arrears of Pay and Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) annuity and filing claims, and robotic pets—which are shown to improve sensory stimulation among those with declining cognitive health.

We invite all Veterans, their families, and beneficiaries to explore this invaluable resource and experience the difference it can make. Click here to get a free copy of the guide. If you are supporting a loved one who is a Veteran, or would like to connect with a trusted community-based provider, please visit www.hospiceinnovations.org or call 844-GET-NPHI (438-6744).

The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) is a membership organization comprising 100+ not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice, and palliative care providers dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to care that reflects their individual goals, values, and preferences. Representing providers from 37 states and the District of Columbia, NPHI and its members help design more innovative and effective models of care, advocate for comprehensive and community-integrated care customized to meet each person's unique needs, and build collaboration between national thought leaders, decision-makers, and other healthcare stakeholders to improve hospice care. Learn more at hospiceinnovations.org.

