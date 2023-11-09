HiBid Auctions Top $33 Million GMV Last Week; Classic Cars, Machine Shop Tools, Furniture, and Hunting Gear Now for Sale

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid recorded more than $33 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) last week in 1,616 timed and live sales. From October 30 through November 5, bidders placed more than 3.5 million bids on over 684,000 lots, with the total hammer value exceeding $80.6 million.

Current and upcoming sales on HiBid.com find classic and collectible automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs on the block, as well as kayaks and canoes, furniture, and machine shop tools. Standout lots include a 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Indianapolis 500 pace car and a 1965 Ford Shelby Cobra GT40 replica race car.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

HiBid.com Highlights

October 30-November 5, 2023

Gross Merchandise Value: $33+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $80.6+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 684,111

Timed Auctions: 1,482

Live Auctions: 134

Bids Placed: 3.5+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.2+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Online-Only Classic and Collectible Car Auction, Nebraska

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: September 12-November 12

Seller: Rhynalds Auction

View Auction Catalog

Mullins Estate Auction

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)

Dates: October 4-November 16

Seller: Chupps Auction & Real Estate Company

View Auction Catalog

Casper, Wyoming, Online Machine Shop Liquidation

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: October 15-November 13

Seller: Biesheuvel Auction & Appraisal

View Auction Catalog

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

