Habitat for Humanity's corporate partners support affordable housing this holiday season

"At Habitat, we understand the impact of having a safe place to call home, especially during the holiday season," said Tolli Love, chief development officer at Habitat for Humanity International. "We are grateful to our corporate partners for their continuous support as they offer consumers opportunities to give back and further our efforts to build or improve housing for families across the globe."

Over the next several weeks, Habitat's partners will engage with their customers online and in store through the following promotions:

– During this holiday season, At Home is offering Habitat-branded home decor items that give back to Habitat, while supplies last, to support its commitment.

– Global branded payments provider, Blackhawk Network (BHN), has created Giving Good™ gift cards , issued by Pathward®, N.A. This holiday season, retailers across the US will have gift cards displaying the Habitat for Humanity International logo. For each card purchased, Blackhawk will donate 3% of the purchase amount to Habitat for Humanity International.

– From now through HOBO is committed to raising a collective total of. The leather goods brand has designed two limited edition tote bags to support their efforts. 100% of the net proceeds (and, respectfully) from every sale of the Giving Tote, and Tool Tote will benefit Habitat for Humanity.

Jasco has pledged to contribute 50% of the net profits from their brands to nonprofit organizations, with Habitat for Humanity International receiving funds since 2019. A minimum donation ofwill be made annually to support Habitat for Humanity International's global mission through

– Fromthrough Lands' End will donate 1% of the net sales price* of the Blake Shelton x Lands' End Collaboration Products to Habitat for Humanity with a minimum donation of. *The net sales price is the retail purchase prices less taxes, shipping, discounts received and returns.

– A partner since 2019, Lazy Dog Restaurants invites guests to purchase a gingerbread house decorating kit for takeout or delivery as a part of their Houses for the Holidays campaign from. Guests who are not near a Lazy Dog Restaurant location can also purchase the kits on the Lazy Dog website in bundles of four. Lazy Dog has committed a minimum contribution ofto Habitat by donating the net proceeds (sales price less cost of goods) ofper kit.

– During the promotional period of, through, Mattel will donate 1% of the purchase price (before taxes) for each eligible Barbie® DreamHouse™ Playsets sold at participating Target stores and on Target.com to Habitat for Humanity International. The maximum donation for this promotion is

– For nearly 20 years, Nissan has proudly partnered with Habitat for Humanity contributing more thanto support Habitat projects in the U.S and around the world. This holiday season, Nissan is proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope. From, through, Nissanwill donate an additional

– Lighting, hardware and home furnishings retailer Rejuvenation , a Williams-Sonoma Inc. company, will donate a portion of each purchase* from the Carson Lighting Collection, Bayocean Furniture Collection, Dell Planter Collection and Trask Hardware Collections through. Rejuvenation will donate a minimum ofto Habitat for Humanity.* Donation amount per product line ranges fromper product in the Carson collection and from 1-1.5% for Bayocean, Dell Planter and Trask Hardware product lines.

– From Resideo will donateto Habitat for Humanity for every Honeywell Home Smart Color Thermostat RTH9585WF purchased and trackable through an authorized reseller. Resideo will donate up toto Habitat for Humanity.

Wayfair – A global destination for the home, Wayfair has supported Habitat for Humanity's mission through a checkout donation program since 2012. Customers can add $1 , $5 , $10 or $25 to their online order to support Habitat's work. And for every Habitat co-branded e-gift card purchased, Wayfair will donate 5% of the value of the card to Habitat for Humanity through September 30, 2024 .

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

