GT Independence Selected as Fiscal Intermediary for State of Connecticut Departments Supporting People Using Self-Directed Care

Will serve Connecticut Department of Social Services, Department of Developmental Services, Aging and Disability Services

STURGIS, Mich., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Independence, a financial management services company focused on helping people self-direct their long-term care and support services at home or in community-based settings, is expanding its service area to a 17th state: Connecticut. The company was selected by the state to provide fiscal intermediary (FI) services and support to over 9,000 individuals who choose to self-direct their care through the Department of Social Services (DSS), the Department of Developmental Services (DDS), and Aging and Disability Services (ADS). GT Independence will be the only FI serving these departments effective March 24, 2024.

"We are honored to serve the people of Connecticut and to make self-direction a more accessible choice," said Holly Carmichael, CEO of GT Independence. "At GT Independence, we understand that living with disabilities and aging in place present daily challenges. Our goal is to remove as many barriers as possible to self-direction so that people can live the life of their choosing, supported by people they know and trust."

GT Independence was selected by the State of Connecticut following a thorough, competitive review of FI companies specializing in self-direction. GT Independence emerged as the organization best equipped to meet the needs of the state's programs, a determination supported by a track record of serving tens of thousands of individuals across the U.S., while maintaining a year-over-year customer satisfaction rating above 95%.

"As we move towards the full transition in March, we are committed to fostering a smooth transition for the thousands of Connecticut residents who rely on self-direction to maintain their quality of life," added Carmichael.

GT Independence is working with the state to launch an informational campaign—online, by mail, and in person—for those involved with self-direction this month. The campaign will introduce participants/employers and their providers/employees and vendors to the company and prepare them for upcoming enrollment steps as well as new tools and features. For example, GT Independence uses a proprietary, easy-to-use and award-winning electronic visit verification (EVV) app. Additionally, the company's secure online platform, GT Portal, will provide those who are self-directing care access to timesheets, budgets, real-time reports and resources.

From now through the transition to GT Independence in March, people who self-direct their care will continue using their current FI. Additionally, the transition to GT Independence should not change a person's plan of care, case manager, vocational rehabilitation counselor, budget, provider's rate of pay, or services. GT Independence will begin serving some Connecticut residents before next spring. For instance, individuals who begin self-direction on or after December 1, 2023, will enroll directly with GT Independence.

About GT Independence

GT Independence's mission is to help individuals live their lives according to their choosing regardless of age or ability. Driven by years of experience with self-directed care, GT Independence supports individuals in directing their own home and community-based services by administering the financial, technical, and legal aspects of hiring and managing their own support staff. Founded in 2004, GT Independence is a family-owned, national financial management services provider that delivers specialized fiscal intermediary services to support individuals with disabilities and long-term care needs. The Carmichaels founded GT in 2004 after personally experiencing the rewards and challenges of helping a family member with self-directed services. GT Independence has expanded from its home state of Michigan to serve nearly 50,000 individuals across 17 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about GT Independence, please visit gtindependence.com.

