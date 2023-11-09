Build-A-Bear Celebrates Shining Holiday Theater Debut of New Film

Catch the Christmas Spirit with "Glisten and the Merry Mission"

for a Limited Time at Select Locations Across the U.S.

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is delighted to announce a magical theatrical kickoff weekend for its own Glisten and the Merry Mission, as laughter, wide eyes, and smiles were celebrated in movie seats across the country. Theaters were buzzing with joy and anticipation as kids reveled in the magic of the holiday film, with many in attendance by way of a free children's movie ticket received by creating their very own furry friend at participating Build-A-Bear Workshops.

In a heartwarming celebration of togetherness and fun, families from coast to coast came to Cinemark locations this past weekend for the much-anticipated opening weekend. Merry Mission events were held in select theaters in major metros, where kids of all ages built their own companions from the Merry Mission plush collection and had the opportunity to meet Glisten, the enchanting titular character who shines on screen. Based on the film's storyline, the 2023 Merry Mission plush collection launched in mid-October and is already popular with guests. The excitement was palpable as hundreds of kids were proudly accompanied by their new furry friends to view the show.

The adventure is far from over, as Build-A-Bear continues to invite families to benefit from an exclusive ticket offer. Many guests have already received a free child's ticket to attend the film by simply creating and purchasing a furry friend at a participating Build-A-Bear Workshop. Build-A-Bear fans and holiday movie fans alike will also be able to see Glisten and the Merry Mission on their favorite streaming platforms beginning December 1.

"Seeing the joy on young faces brings the creation of our film and our beloved Glisten's story to a full and complete circle," remarks Build-A-Bear Workshop President and Chief Executive Officer, Sharon Price John. "A trip to a Build-A-Bear Workshop has evolved into a holiday tradition for many kids and 'kids at heart' alike, so to be able to add to memory-making festivities of the season through the release of Glisten and the Merry Mission is something very dear to us."

Hear what movie critics have to say about Glisten and the Merry Mission:

"There's a palpable heartbeat and a positive message about believing in the magic of Christmas which kids will appreciate. Glisten and the Merry Mission is nonetheless sweet, charming and pleasant without becoming dull, too preachy or cheesy. Kids will love it." - NYC Movie Guru

"Kids will eat it up. They'll be entranced, and you'll be won over by the movie's tender humor and innocent charm." – The Aisle Seat

"This animated Christmas movie for kids is still sweetly charming, adorably silly, and full of good cheer." – Common Sense Media

"Glisten and the Merry Mission is a fun, enjoyable, cute movie for families with younger children." – Movie Guide

Glisten and the Merry Mission scored a 75 on Rotten Tomatoes.

Delivering excitement beyond theaters and stores, Glisten and the Merry Mission also comes to life in the metaverse through Build-A-Bear Tycoon on Roblox, a game developed in partnership with leading metaverse game developer Gamefam. Since its launch, the brand has had more than 12 million visits by fans interacting in the game to select, stuff, and personalize their perfect bear, participate in the iconic heart ceremony, build their own fantastical workshop and other playful locations. Users can now join in on the newest update, a Merry Mission journey, just in time for the holidays. Players in the game can experience the movie in this virtual space by visiting the in-game theater to watch the movie trailer, view the music video for "We Go To Work" a featured song in the film, and participate in a new mini-game to help Santa's elves with the holiday rush by packing and prepping toys. Fans also have the chance to be rewarded a free limited Glisten UGC, the heroic snow deer in Glisten and The Merry Mission. The experience is available on the Roblox platform across Android, iOS, Mac, Windows PC, and Xbox One.

Glisten and the Merry Mission follows a young elfling, Marzipan, and her mother Cinnameg, the newly minted manager of Santa's troubled North Pole workshop. Marzipan must believe in the magic of the season to help save Christmas, which leads to the adventure of a lifetime and the search to rediscover the enchanted snow deer, Glisten. The film features a variety of award-winning celebrity voice talent including Leona Lewis, Julia Michaels, Dionne Warwick, Freddie Prinze Jr., Chevy Chase, Billy Ray Cyrus and Trinity Bliss.

The film features an original holiday song by Frankie McNellis titled "Merry, Merry Christmas", which currently tops the Build-A-Bear Spotify list and iHeart Radio Channel at #1 following its recent release. Guests can see the full video at https://www.buildabear.com/merry-mission-movie.

Guests can go to the Glisten and the Merry Mission website to learn more about the movie release, watch the trailer, and sign up for special promotions and upcoming events at Build-A-Bear® | Glisten and the Merry Mission Movie (buildabear.com).

About Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

