Broadridge Expands Shareholder Disclosure Solution to UK, Australia and Hong Kong Markets

The extension of Broadridge's Shareholder Disclosure solution highlights its continued commitment to increasing transparency, driving automation through digitization and supporting customers' shareholder disclosure obligations

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG and SYDNEY, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced the further expansion of its Shareholder Disclosure solution to meet the specific regulatory requirements in the UK, Australia and Hong Kong markets. The solution is operating live in all three markets.

The Broadridge solution leverages next-gen blockchain technology and intelligent APIs to support client workflow and connectivity needs. Across Europe it already has a proven track record for increasing transparency and automation through the digitization of shareholder disclosures, supporting market intermediaries - banks, brokers, wealth managers and central securities depositories (CSDs) - that are obliged to respond to disclosure requests from issuers under SRD II.

"Financial intermediary shareholder disclosure obligations are not unique to European SRD markets," said Demi Derem, General Manager of International Corporate Governance, Digital Transformation and Market Innovation at Broadridge. "Our latest service expansion allows financial intermediaries to meet their shareholder disclosure obligations in the UK, Australia and Hong Kong. The investments made to build out our industry leading shareholder disclosure solution underlines our commitment to drive market-wide increased governance and transparency."

The UK, Australia and Hong Kong have specific disclosure requirements: UK Section 793 (Companies Act 2006), Australia Section 672 (Corporations Act 2001) and Hong Kong Section 329 (Securities and Futures Ordinance). Broadridge's Shareholder Disclosure solution can now support firms needing to adhere to these regulations and seamlessly process their disclosure requests through one centralized platform.

