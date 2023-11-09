Andelyn Biosciences and The Ohio State University Collaborate for Pre-clinical and GMP Manufacturing of Novel Gene Therapies

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andelyn Biosciences, Inc. , a pioneering and patient-focused cell and gene therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), is collaborating with The Ohio State University Gene Therapy Institute for the development and clinical manufacturing of novel gene therapies.

The collaboration was established to facilitate the pathway to bring Ohio State's investigational gene therapies for a multitude of neurological disorders, such Parkinson's, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Huntington's, from concept through to manufacturing for clinical trials. Principal investigators at Ohio State will be able to leverage Andelyn's adherent and suspension platforms and extensive viral vector development and process optimization experience, along with its full manufacturing capabilities. Working together, Ohio State and Andelyn will serve to maximize program efficiencies and accelerate timelines to the clinic.

Developing novel gene therapies together further strengthens the existing working relationship between Ohio State and Andelyn and offers great hope for patients afflicted with genetically based neurological diseases. The strong collaboration between both organizations will ensure Ohio State's gene therapies are propelled to patients as fast as possible and with the highest quality.

Matt Niloff, Chief Commercial Officer of Andelyn, said: "We are privileged to serve as a critical resource for Ohio State's premier Gene Therapy Institute, supporting life-changing gene therapy programs with our pre-clinical and GMP manufacturing capabilities."

Dr. Russell Lonser, Director of Ohio State's Gene Therapy Institute, commented: "There's such a critical need to develop effective therapies for ALS, Huntington's disease and Parkinson's disease. We believe that gene therapy offers new hope to those suffering from these devastating neurological disorders and look forward to accelerating the development of new transformative therapies."

With Andelyn's GMP manufacturing capabilities now established at the state of the art 180,000 sq. ft. Andelyn Corporate Center (ACC), Andelyn is proud to offer its clients exceptional quality and large-scale suspension clinical and commercial manufacturing in the Columbus, Ohio biotech hub. The ACC augments Andelyn's two other Columbus facilities offering pre-clinical process development and plasmid manufacturing.

About Andelyn Biosciences, Inc.

Andelyn Biosciences is a full-service cell and gene therapy CDMO focused on the development, characterization and production of viral vectors for gene therapy. With more than 20 years of experience, Andelyn's deep scientific expertise has resulted in the production of cGMP material for more than 450 clinical batches and 75 global clinical trials. Operating out of three Columbus, Ohio facilities, Andelyn supports its clients in developing curative cell and gene therapies from concept through plasmid development and manufacturing, process development, and cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing. Andelyn's versatile capabilities include cGMP manufacturing capacity for both adherent and suspension processes up to a 2,000-liter capacity. An advanced digital model, quality system, full regulatory support and supply chain vertical integration help Andelyn accelerate the development and manufacturing of its clients' innovative cell and gene therapies. For more information, visit andelynbio.com.

About The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

One of the nation's leading academic health centers, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center offers health care services in virtually every specialty and subspecialty in medicine. Thousands of patients come to us each month for treatments and services they can't find anywhere else. Providing access to health care information is central to our research, education and patient care mission. At The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, we're dedicated to improving health in Ohio and across the world through innovation in research, education and patient care.

