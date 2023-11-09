2U Reports Results for Third Quarter 2023

LANHAM, Md., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a leading online education platform company, today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Results for Third Quarter 2023 compared to Third Quarter 2022

Revenue decreased 1% to $229.7 million

Degree Program Segment revenue was flat at $137.6 million

Alternative Credential Segment revenue decreased 3% to $92.1 million

Net loss was $47.4 million , or $0.58 per share

Non-GAAP Results for Third Quarter 2023 compared to Third Quarter 2022

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 12% to $28.6 million ; a margin of 12%

Adjusted net loss was $12.1 million , or $0.15 per share

"Our edX platform uniquely positions us to capitalize on the demand shift to more skill-based courses and the advancements in technology, including AI, with our diverse portfolio of offerings," said Christopher "Chip" Paucek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 2U. "We believe 2U will benefit from the meaningful long-term tailwinds from this shift in demand and our transition to a platform company. We remain committed to our platform strategy and its impact on students, university partners, and shareholders. While our third quarter results did not meet our expectations, there are bright spots in our return to profitable growth."

"Our ongoing strategic initiatives are strengthening our business by re-aligning and refining our program offerings to better fit within our platform strategy—positioning us for long-term, sustainable and profitable growth," added Paul Lalljie, Chief Financial Officer of 2U. "We are confident that these initiatives, along with a continued focus on improving operational efficiency across the business, will generate improved adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow going forward."

Discussion of Third Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue for the quarter totaled $229.7 million, a 1% decrease from $232.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. Revenue from the Degree Program Segment was flat and included $25.8 million of revenue from portfolio management activities related to the mutually negotiated exit of certain degree programs. Portfolio management activities typically result in current period revenue recognition of the fees paid by university clients, which the company typically collects over 12 to 24 months. Average revenue per full course equivalent ("FCE") enrollment increased by 26%, primarily driven by the revenue acceleration from fees received in connection with portfolio management activities. This increase was offset by a 21% decrease in FCE enrollments, primarily driven by portfolio management and the impact of our transition to a new marketing framework in mid-2022. Revenue from the Alternative Credential Segment decreased $2.9 million, or 3%, primarily due to lower enrollments in coding boot camp offerings, partially offset by 18% growth in FCE enrollments in executive education offerings.

Costs and expenses for the quarter totaled $256.6 million, a 24% decrease from $336.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. Costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2022 included $79.5 million of non-cash impairment charges in our Alternative Credential Segment, for which the company did not have a corresponding expense this quarter. The remaining decrease of $0.3 million was primarily driven by a $9.0 million decrease in personnel and personnel-related expense, partially offset by a $3.7 million increase in paid marketing costs and a $2.5 million increase in restructuring charges.

As of September 30, 2023, the company's cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $53.9 million, a decrease of $128.7 million from $182.6 million as of December 31, 2022, driven by the $187.0 million term loan repayment and the January 2023 refinancing. Cash used in operations was $17.5 million, cash used in investing activities was $36.6 million and cash used in financing activities was $73.5 million. Adjusted unlevered free cash flow was $31.9 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 compared to adjusted unlevered free cash flow of $11.7 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023.

Business Outlook

The company updated its guidance provided on August 8, 2023 as follows:

Revenue to range from $965 million to $990 million , representing growth of 1.5% at the midpoint, including expected revenue of $80 million in the fourth quarter related to portfolio management activities;

Net loss to range from $250 million to $240 million ; and

Adjusted EBITDA to range from $165 million to $175 million , representing growth of 36% at the midpoint.

Based on executed portfolio management activities and the company's expectations for additional portfolio management activities in the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects cash from portfolio management to be approximately $145 million over the next 12 to 24 months. We believe this cash will provide flexibility to launch new programs, invest in growth areas, and strengthen the company's balance sheet. In addition, the company reduced headcount in the third quarter by 12%, resulting in an expected annualized cost savings of $55 million.

The company is in active discussions with noteholders to refinance its convertible notes to address impending maturities and strengthen its balance sheet, and aims to have a successful transaction in the near term.

Business Highlights

Existing program takeover of Maryville University's online catalog of 28 undergraduate degrees and 11 graduate degrees

The University of Cape Town - three new one-year graduate diplomas in marketing, public sector accounting, and sports management



King's College London - Master of Professional Studies



Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences - Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences and a Master of Science in Biomanufacturing and Bioprocessing



Emerson College - Master of Marketing



Hawai'i Pacific University - four master's degrees in data science, cybersecurity, social work and educational leadership

Added 12 new professional certificate programs with King's College London in the fields of law, technology, business, and healthcare

Entered into a new strategic partnership with Verizon to accelerate skill-building for in-demand careers through the Verizon Skill Forward initiative

Expanded a strategic partnership with Degreed to broaden enterprise access to edX offerings

Added 159 new edX courses from 49 unique institutions

Added new edX members, including Escola do Caos, Integrative Mental Health University, Institute of Product Leadership, International Compliance Association (ICA), New England Medical Innovation Center, Qualtrics, The External Studies Institute, and Xccelerate

Non-GAAP Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding 2U's results, the company has disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted EBITDA (loss), adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted unlevered free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share. The company has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The company defines adjusted EBITDA (loss) as net income or net loss, as applicable, before net interest income (expense), other income (expense), net, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring-related costs, stockholder activism costs, certain litigation-related costs, consisting of fees for certain non-ordinary course litigation and other proceedings, impairment charges, debt modification expense and loss on debt extinguishment, and stock-based compensation expense. The company defines adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. The company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures, payments to university clients, and certain non-ordinary cash payments. The company defines adjusted unlevered free cash flow as adjusted free cash flow less cash interest payments on debt. The company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income or net loss, as applicable, before other income (expense), net, acquisition-related gains or losses, deferred revenue fair value adjustments, transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring-related costs, stockholder activism costs, certain litigation-related costs, consisting of fees for certain non-ordinary course litigation and other proceedings, impairment charges, debt modification expense and loss on debt extinguishment, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated as adjusted net income (loss) divided by diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding for periods that result in adjusted net income, and basic weighted-average shares outstanding for periods that result in an adjusted net loss. Some of the adjustments described above may not be applicable in any given reporting period and may vary from period to period.

The company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, to understand cash that is generated by or available for operational expenses and investment in the business after capital expenditures, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate the company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in the company's business as they exclude expenses that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the company's operating results and prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

The use of adjusted EBITDA (loss), adjusted free cash flow, adjusted unlevered free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share measures has certain limitations, as they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the company's operations. The company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Management encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Conference Call Information

What:

2U's third quarter 2023 financial results conference call When:

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time:

4:30 p.m. ET Live Call:

(888) 330-2446 Conference ID #:

1153388 Webcast:

investor.2U.com

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

2U is a global leader in online education. Guided by its founding mission to eliminate the back row in higher education, 2U has spent 15 years advancing the technology and innovation to deliver world-class learning outcomes at scale. Through its global online learning platform edX, 2U connects more than 81 million people with thousands of affordable, career-relevant learning opportunities in partnership with 250 of the world's leading universities, institutions, and industry experts. From free courses to full degrees, 2U is creating a better future for all through the power of high-quality online education. Learn more at 2U.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding 2U, Inc.'s future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding future results of operations and financial position of 2U, including financial targets, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. 2U has based these forward-looking statements largely on its estimates of its financial results and its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs as of the date of this press release. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results predicted, including, but not limited to:

trends in the higher education market and the market for online education, and expectations for growth in those markets;

the company's ability to maintain minimum recurring revenues or other financial ratios through the maturity date of its amended term loan facilities;

the acceptance, adoption and growth of online learning by colleges and universities, faculty, students, employers, accreditors and state and federal licensing bodies;

the impact of competition on the company's industry and innovations by competitors;

the company's ability to comply with evolving regulations and legal obligations related to data privacy, data protection and information security;

the company's expectations about the potential benefits of its cloud-based software-as-a-service technology and technology-enabled services to university clients and students;

the company's dependence on third parties to provide certain technological services or components used in its platform;

the company's expectations about the predictability, visibility and recurring nature of its business model;

the company's ability to meet the anticipated launch dates of its offerings;

the company's ability to acquire new clients and expand its offerings with existing university clients;

the company's ability to strategically exit certain programs that no longer align with its business objectives;

the company's ability to successfully integrate the operations of its acquisitions, including the edX acquisition, to achieve the expected benefits of its acquisitions and manage, expand and grow the combined company;

the company's ability to refinance its indebtedness on attractive terms, if at all, to better align with its focus on profitability and address impending maturities;

the company's ability to service its substantial indebtedness and comply with the covenants and conversion obligations contained in the indentures governing its 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 and 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2030 and the credit agreement governing its revolving credit facility;

the company's ability to implement its platform strategy and achieve the expected benefits;

the company's ability to generate sufficient future operating cash flows from recent acquisitions to ensure related goodwill is not impaired;

the company's ability to execute its growth strategy, including internationally and growing its enterprise business;

the company's ability to continue to recruit prospective students for its offerings;

the company's ability to maintain or increase student retention rates in its degree programs;

the company's ability to attract, hire and retain qualified employees;

the company's expectations about the scalability of its cloud-based platform;

potential changes in laws, regulations or guidance applicable to the company or its university clients;

the company's expectations regarding the amount of time its cash balances and other available financial resources will be sufficient to fund its operations;

the impact and cost of stockholder activism;

the potential negative impact of the significant decline in the market price of the company's common stock, including the impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets;

the impact of any natural disasters or public health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic;

the company's expectations regarding the effect of the capped call transactions and regarding actions of the option counterparties and/or their respective affiliates; and

other factors beyond the company's control.

These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other SEC filings. Moreover, 2U operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for 2U management to predict all risks, nor can 2U assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements 2U may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated.

Investor Relations Contact: investorinfo@2U.com

Media Contact: media@2U.com

2U, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022









(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,141

$ 167,518 Restricted cash 12,710

15,060 Accounts receivable, net 113,202

62,826 Other receivables, net 29,196

33,813 Prepaid expenses and other assets 37,722

43,090 Total current assets 233,971

322,307 Other receivables, net, non-current 18,388

14,788 Property and equipment, net 42,387

45,855 Right-of-use assets 65,292

72,361 Goodwill 712,644

734,620 Intangible assets, net 386,272

549,755 Other assets, non-current 78,981

71,173 Total assets $ 1,537,935

$ 1,810,859 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 128,316

$ 110,020 Deferred revenue 116,276

90,161 Lease liability 15,106

13,909 Accrued restructuring liability 11,451

6,692 Other current liabilities 43,485

58,210 Total current liabilities 314,634

278,992 Long-term debt 878,124

928,564 Deferred tax liabilities, net 310

282 Lease liability, non-current 86,381

99,709 Other liabilities, non-current 2,007

1,796 Total liabilities 1,281,456

1,309,343 Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 81,630,808 shares issued

and outstanding as of September 30, 2023; 78,334,666 shares issued and outstanding as

of December 31, 2022 82

78 Additional paid-in capital 1,738,092

1,700,855 Accumulated deficit (1,455,131)

(1,179,972) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,564)

(19,445) Total stockholders' equity 256,479

501,516 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,537,935

$ 1,810,859

2U, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(unaudited) Revenue $ 229,699

$ 232,238

$ 690,292

$ 727,031 Costs and expenses













Curriculum and teaching 32,143

31,558

99,085

96,933 Servicing and support 31,484

36,110

101,178

112,795 Technology and content development 45,877

43,976

135,611

140,649 Marketing and sales 96,256

94,311

292,313

341,643 General and administrative 36,801

39,388

108,708

131,146 Restructuring charges 14,085

11,632

22,582

29,172 Impairment charges —

79,509

134,117

138,291 Total costs and expenses 256,646

336,484

893,594

990,629 Loss from operations (26,947)

(104,246)

(203,302)

(263,598) Interest income 363

269

1,099

767 Interest expense (19,167)

(15,913)

(55,040)

(43,709) Debt modification expense and loss on debt

extinguishment —

—

(16,735)

— Other income (expense), net (1,585)

(1,845)

(751)

(4,242) Loss before income taxes (47,336)

(121,735)

(274,729)

(310,782) Income tax (expense) benefit (107)

59

(430)

474 Net loss $ (47,443)

$ (121,676)

$ (275,159)

$ (310,308) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.58)

$ (1.57)

$ (3.42)

$ (4.03) Weighted-average shares of common stock

outstanding, basic and diluted 81,515,246

77,692,911

80,470,221

77,013,180 Other comprehensive income (loss)













Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of

$0 for all periods presented 185

(5,637)

(7,119)

(5,982) Comprehensive loss $ (47,258)

$ (127,313)

$ (282,278)

$ (316,290)

2U, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (275,159)

$ (310,308) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Non-cash interest expense 10,488

9,929 Depreciation and amortization expense 86,846

95,070 Stock-based compensation expense 35,986

62,740 Non-cash lease expense 13,164

16,507 Restructuring 838

9,523 Impairment charges 134,117

138,291 Provision for credit losses 6,558

6,129 Loss on debt extinguishment 12,123

— Other 794

4,660 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets and liabilities acquired:





Accounts receivable, net (54,612)

(36,253) Other receivables, net (2,207)

(2,867) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,095)

1,973 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 19,888

(12,964) Deferred revenue 26,348

43,252 Other liabilities, net (31,597)

(27,124) Net cash used in operating activities (17,520)

(1,442) Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of a business, net of cash acquired —

5,010 Additions of amortizable intangible assets (32,442)

(50,155) Purchases of property and equipment (4,335)

(8,777) Advances made to university clients —

(310) Advances repaid by university clients 200

200 Other 1

(17) Net cash used in investing activities (36,576)

(54,049) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from debt 309,223

530 Payments on debt (373,914)

(5,313) Prepayment premium on extinguishment of senior secured term loan facility (5,666)

— Payment of debt issuance costs (4,411)

— Tax withholding payments associated with settlement of restricted stock units (957)

(2,320) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 110

1,083 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan share purchases 2,102

1,282 Net cash used in financing activities (73,513)

(4,738) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,118)

(4,530) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (128,727)

(64,759) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 182,578

249,909 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 53,851

$ 185,150

2U, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss for each of the periods indicated.



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

















(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Revenue $ 229,699

$ 232,238

$ 690,292

$ 727,031















Net loss $ (47,443)

$ (121,676)

$ (275,159)

$ (310,308) Stock-based compensation expense 10,440

15,967

35,986

62,740 Other (income) expense, net 1,585

1,845

751

4,242 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7,691

9,187

26,537

42,516 Income tax benefit on amortization of acquired intangible

assets (19)

(326)

(57)

(1,201) Impairment charges —

79,509

134,117

138,291 Debt modification expense and loss on debt

extinguishment —

—

16,735

— Restructuring charges 14,085

11,632

22,582

29,172 Other* 1,553

343

4,383

5,025 Adjusted net loss (12,108)

(3,519)

(34,125)

(29,523) Net interest expense 18,804

15,644

53,941

42,942 Income tax expense 126

267

487

727 Depreciation and amortization expense 21,807

20,126

60,309

52,554 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,629

$ 32,518

$ 80,612

$ 66,700















Adjusted EBITDA margin 12 %

14 %

12 %

9 % Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.58)

$ (1.57)

$ (3.42)

$ (4.03) Adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.15)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.42)

$ (0.38) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding,

basic and diluted 81,515,246

77,692,911

80,470,221

77,013,180









*

Includes (i) transaction and integration expense of $0.1 million and $0.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $0.3 million and $3.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and (ii) litigation-related expense of $1.5 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $4.1 million and $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

2U, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

(unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net loss by segment for each of the periods

indicated.



Degree Program Segment

Alternative Credential Segment

Consolidated

Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

























(in thousands) Revenue $ 137,604

$ 137,242

$ 92,095

$ 94,996

$ 229,699

$ 232,238























Net loss $ (12,458)

$ (4,620)

$ (34,985)

$ (117,056)

$ (47,443)

$ (121,676) Adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation

expense 6,748

8,989

3,692

6,978

10,440

15,967 Other (income) expense, net 407

441

1,178

1,404

1,585

1,845 Net interest expense (income) 18,939

15,710

(135)

(66)

18,804

15,644 Income tax expense (benefit) 69

(38)

38

(21)

107

(59) Depreciation and amortization

expense 14,989

13,770

14,509

15,543

29,498

29,313 Impairment charges —

—

—

79,509

—

79,509 Restructuring charges 13,400

10,295

685

1,337

14,085

11,632 Other 1,553

360

—

(17)

1,553

343 Total adjustments 56,105

49,527

19,967

104,667

76,072

154,194 Total adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ 43,647

$ 44,907

$ (15,018)

$ (12,389)

$ 28,629

$ 32,518























Adjusted EBITDA margin 32 %

33 %

(16) %

(13) %

12 %

14 %

2U, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

(unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net loss by segment for each of the periods

indicated.



Degree Program Segment

Alternative Credential Segment

Consolidated

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

























(in thousands) Revenue $ 397,578

$ 434,499

$ 292,714

$ 292,532

$ 690,292

$ 727,031























Net loss $ (34,186)

$ (25,890)

$ (240,973)

$ (284,418)

$ (275,159)

$ (310,308) Adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation

expense 21,202

34,624

14,784

28,116

35,986

62,740 Other (income) expense, net (1,400)

1,688

2,151

2,554

751

4,242 Net interest expense (income) 54,263

43,144

(322)

(202)

53,941

42,942 Income tax expense (benefit) 315

(127)

115

(347)

430

(474) Depreciation and amortization

expense 42,252

41,273

44,594

53,797

86,846

95,070 Impairment charges —

—

134,117

138,291

134,117

138,291 Debt modification expense

and loss on debt

extinguishment 16,735

—

—

—

16,735

— Restructuring charges 20,426

21,236

2,156

7,936

22,582

29,172 Other 4,355

4,316

28

709

4,383

5,025 Total adjustments 158,148

146,154

197,623

230,854

355,771

377,008 Total adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ 123,962

$ 120,264

$ (43,350)

$ (53,564)

$ 80,612

$ 66,700























Adjusted EBITDA margin 31 %

28 %

(15) %

(18) %

12 %

9 %

2U, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow

(unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted unlevered free cash flow to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities for each of the twelve-month periods indicated.



Trailing Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

















(in thousands) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (5,149)

$ (16,536)

$ 38,472

$ 10,927 Additions of amortizable intangible assets (44,733)

(50,619)

(55,544)

(62,445) Purchases of property and equipment (7,313)

(8,640)

(11,210)

(11,755) Payments to university clients 1,050

3,550

6,425

6,775 Non-ordinary cash payments* 34,618

36,101

32,282

24,157 Adjusted free cash flow (21,527)

(36,144)

10,425

(32,341) Cash interest payments on debt 53,473

47,802

48,118

43,826 Adjusted unlevered free cash flow $ 31,946

$ 11,658

$ 58,543

$ 11,485









*

Includes transaction, integration, restructuring-related, stockholder activism, and litigation-related expense.

2U, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to net loss guidance, at the midpoint of the

ranges provided by the company, for the period indicated.



Year Ending

December 31, 2023

(in millions) Net loss $ (245.0) Stock-based compensation expense 50.0 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 36.0 Impairment charges 134.1 Debt modification expense and loss on debt extinguishment 16.7 Restructuring charges 22.6 Other 5.1 Adjusted net income 19.5 Net interest expense 72.0 Income tax expense 0.5 Depreciation and amortization expense 78.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 170.0

2U, Inc.

Key Financial Performance Metrics

(unaudited)

Full Course Equivalent Enrollments

Degree Program Segment

The following table presents FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment in the company's Degree

Program Segment for the last eight quarters.



Q3 '23

Q2 '23

Q1 '23

Q4 '22

Q3 '22

Q2 '22

Q1 '22

Q4 '21 Degree Program Segment FCE

enrollments 45,284

50,490

55,491

53,631

57,092

60,303

62,609

58,967 Degree Program Segment average

revenue per FCE enrollment* $ 3,039

$ 2,367

$ 2,532

$ 2,557

$ 2,404

$ 2,373

$ 2,462

$ 2,585









*

Average revenue per FCE enrollment includes revenue from portfolio management activities.

Alternative Credential Segment*

The following table presents FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment in the company's Alternative

Credential Segment for the last eight quarters.



Q3 '23

Q2 '23

Q1 '23

Q4 '22

Q3 '22

Q2 '22

Q1 '22

Q4 '21 Alternative Credential Segment FCE

enrollments 25,318

25,840

21,990

24,236

23,128

23,443

22,664

21,153 Alternative Credential Segment

average revenue per FCE enrollment $ 3,428

$ 3,591

$ 4,193

$ 3,840

$ 3,850

$ 3,891

$ 4,012

$ 4,312









*

FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment exclude the impact of enrollments in edX offerings and the related revenue of $5.3 million and $5.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $20.9 million and $21.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

