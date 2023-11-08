HTEC Group and Parsable extend their collaboration for continued operational excellence

HTEC Group and Parsable Strengthen Collaboration for Ongoing Operational Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HTEC Group , a global end-to-end digital product development and engineering services company, is proud to announce extended collaboration with Parsable , a forward-thinking US-based company providing industrial teams with powerful digital tools fueling a safer, more productive, and more sustainable workplace.

HTEC Groups partners with Parsable (PRNewswire)

The continued collaboration focuses on the evolution of Parsable's Connected Worker Platform. It aims to enhance what is already a powerful digital system that leverages modern technology to streamline real-time collaboration, aggregate productivity data, remove outdated paper trails, and enable continuous operational improvement.

The long-standing work between HTEC and Parsable has transformed into a fruitful operational alliance, merging industry expertise and technological astuteness to create an exceptional product. The renewed mutual commitment acknowledges past accomplishments and reaffirms the shared dedication towards shaping the workplace of tomorrow – safer, more productive, and better prepared to tackle modern demands.

Our aligned vision with Parsable from the very start, and the successful collaboration that followed, have resulted in the creation of a top-notch integrated team that has helped deliver a powerful and modern digital platform, making work easier, faster, and safer for workers around the world. I am looking forward to continuing to evolve and expand our shared dedication to enabling operational excellence through technology. – Dejan Pokrajac, Director of Business Development at HTEC Group

The Connected Worker platform is a robust, multifunctional digital system that transforms static, paper-based procedures into mobile and interactive work processes, from safety procedures to task management and beyond. The platform also collects, stores, and processes real-time data (both online and offline). The cumulative effects result in faster onboarding of new employees, consistent digital workflows, increased safety, as well as improved productivity, greater efficiency, and better processes through enabled IoT integrations and big data processing.

"Our extended collaboration with HTEC Group marks a significant milestone in our journey towards enhancing the Connected Worker Platform. Our joint efforts exemplify the fusion of industry knowledge and cutting-edge technology, enabling us to shape a workplace that is safer, more productive, and ready to meet the demands of modern manufacturing." Luke Stagoll, CTO at Parsable

About Parsable

Parsable empowers industrial workers with modern digital tools to improve productivity, quality, and safety. With the Parsable Connected Worker Platform, companies gain unprecedented insight into human work by capturing essential data to improve their operations. Leading manufacturers rely on Parsable every day to track millions of data points from their frontline operations and leverage unparalleled visibility to optimize productivity and drive ROI. Parsable is headquartered in San Francisco with a presence throughout North America and Europe.

About HTEC Group

HTEC Group is a global digital product development and engineering services company powering the technological evolution of the world's most impactful organizations through end-to-end services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with more than 2,000 experts spread across the traditional engineering hotspots of Central and Southeast Europe and consulting, innovation, and product design offices in Silicon Valley, New York, and London. With the highest level of expertise and extensive experience in a multitude of business domains – including Healthcare, Retail, Transportation and Smart Mobility, Logistics, FinTech, Green Energy, Media, and Deep Technology – HTEC is both an ideal technology partner for its clients and the ultimate growth platform for its employees.

