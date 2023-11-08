Center Grove Community School Corporation Adopts ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection Solution and Situational Awareness Platform to Combat Gun-Related Violence

Indiana District Deploys ZeroEyes Across Nine School Campuses to Proactively Protect Students and Faculty from Potential Threats

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its solution has been chosen by Center Grove Community School Corporation (CGCSC) to proactively protect students and faculty against gun-related violence. The technology will be deployed across the district's nine school campuses in Johnson County, Indiana, utilizing funds awarded from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security Secured School Safety Grant.

(PRNewsfoto/ZeroEyes) (PRNewswire)

CGCSC was one of the first school districts in the nation to establish a public partnership with its local law enforcement and fire departments, establishing an Emergency Operations Center for live camera monitoring across its campuses. ZeroEyes' technology is complementary to these efforts, and will help reduce risk amongst rising gun-related violence in schools.

"We are always looking for ways to leverage technology as a force multiplier for our police department," said Center Grove Community School Corporation assistant superintendent Dr. Bill Long. "ZeroEyes enhances our security capabilities with 24/7/365 support and provides peace of mind in a time of unease by detecting illegally brandished guns on campus."

CGCSC is a public school system that serves the residents of White River Township in Johnson County, Indiana, 20 minutes south of Indianapolis. One of the school's core missions is to ensure students feel both emotionally and physically safe as they grow into knowledgeable, confident and responsible citizens. ZeroEyes' AI gun detection technology will help aid this mission and protect the district's 1,200 staff members and 9,500 students in grades K-12 from gun-related threats.

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software will be layered on existing digital security cameras at Center Grove's nine school campuses. If a gun is identified, images will instantly be shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they will dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type and last known location, to local staff and first responders in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

ZeroEyes' technology is purely focused on identifying guns, not faces or body types. ZeroEyes employees do not monitor live camera feeds, and the monitoring screens in the ZOC remain blank unless a gun is identified. The platform does not store personal or biometric data or conduct any kind of facial recognition.

"Center Grove has shown its commitment to school safety with the establishment of the Emergency Operations Center, and we are proud that ZeroEyes has been selected to augment the district's security plan," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "Schools across the nation can look to Center Grove as an example of how to proactively mitigate gun-related violence and ensure the safety of its community."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZeroEyes