Anacapa Advisors Wins Best Quantitative Strategy Under $1B at 2023 HFM Performance Awards

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anacapa Advisors, a market directional investment manager run by Founder & CEO Phil Pecsok, announced today that the firm was awarded Best Quantitative Strategy Under $1B at the HFM Performance Awards gala held on November 1st. In addition to winning this category, Anacapa had been shortlisted for U.S. Equity Long-Term Performance (5 years), and U.S. Equity.

"We are honored to be recognized by HFM for the exceptional performance our Alpha Fund has achieved," noted Pecsok. Anacapa Alpha was founded in 2018 and is benchmarked against the S&P 500. Over the past five years, the fund has generated a 144.8% return compared to 76.1% in the S&P 500 during the same period. We consistently perform in the top quartile of managers year over year, which distinguishes us in the field. It's incredibly fulfilling to be acknowledged for our performance by our peers."

This award comes amid a year of significant milestones for Anacapa. Early in 2023, the firm was awarded Best Private Wealth Manager For Performance in the Private Asset Management awards. Anacapa also celebrated five years in the business, and welcomed several esteemed industry experts to its management team and Board of Advisors.

Over the last 20 years, the HFM Performance Awards have established a strong track record for recognizing industry leaders, and this victory is a testament to Anacapa's continuous outstanding performance. The full list of winners can be found on the HFM Performance Awards website.

About Anacapa

Anacapa Advisors LLC, founded in 2018 by Phil Pecsok, manages two market directional hedge funds (Alpha and Quantum) designed to outperform their respective benchmarks in most market environments. Unlike other hedge funds, it is guided by an investor friendly philosophy and fee structure – with a low, 0.50% management fee, and a performance fee earned only when outperforming the respective benchmark.

