AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES SHARES TIPS FOR PREPARING YOUR HOME FOR COLDER WEATHER

The home services company shares professional tips so you can ready your home's HVAC and plumbing for winter weather.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue Rooter), the nation's leading provider of HVAC and plumbing services, recently shared professional advice for homeowners looking to get ahead of the winter weather by preparing their home's HVAC and plumbing.

Minimize the potential for expensive emergency repairs by scheduling an HVAC tune-up today.

As most of the country is experiencing colder weather, the home services company is urging homeowners to be proactive in their care for their homes so they can avoid emergency heating and plumbing repairs.

"As winter draws near, homeowners should pre-emptively maintain their heating and plumbing systems," said Scott Boose, chief executive officer of ARS/Rescue Rooter. "This approach doesn't just help keep your home warm and comfortable, but it also minimizes the potential for expensive emergency repairs. Our experienced and knowledgeable professionals are ready to perform heater tune-ups and plumbing inspections to ensure our customers are prepared."

To anticipate colder weather and freezing temperatures, homeowners should:

Schedule a heating system tune-up. Whether you need a Whether you need a furnace tune-up or you have a heat pump system that could use looking over, getting a heating system tune-up is a great way to ensure you're prepared for winter. Protect against frozen pipes. Frozen pipes can cause thousands of dollars' worth of damage to your home. A professional plumber can help you insulate pipes so that they are less likely to freeze, as well as give you practical advice about winter weather precautions, such as sealing gaps or cracks in your exterior walls. Frozen pipes can cause thousands of dollars' worth of damage to your home. A professional plumber can help you insulate pipes so that they are less likely to freeze, as well as give you practical advice about winter weather precautions, such as sealing gaps or cracks in your exterior walls. Get attic insulation. Attic insulation can reduce the energy your heating system expends to heat up your home, which can, in turn, reduce the risk of breakdowns and the need for emergency service. Attic insulation can reduce the energy your heating system expends to heat up your home, which can, in turn, reduce the risk of breakdowns and the need for emergency service.

As the calendar year draws to a close, homeowners should also consider making upgrades to make their homes more energy efficient. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may offer tax credits to some homeowners.

"The IRA presents opportunities for some to save money with tax credits," said Joseph Hark, vice president of field operations at ARS. "Our sales team can help homeowners understand what equipment is eligible and work with them to upgrade the heating systems in their homes before the year ends."

For a complete list of what equipment is eligible for tax credits, homeowners can check ARS's website. ARS is not a licensed tax professional and cannot provide tax advice. Homeowners should consult with a tax advisor on eligibility for any tax credits.

For furnace maintenance and plumbing repairs, an ounce of prevention is certainly worth a pound of cure. Scheduling a visit with a professional HVAC technician or plumber during the milder autumn months can ensure that your family's comfort and safety aren't at risk during the colder weather months, when heating system breakdowns and emergency plumbing repairs are significantly more common.

For more information about your home's HVAC and plumbing systems, visit the ARS/Rescue Rooter blog.

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS/Rescue Rooter):

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS/Rescue Rooter is one of the nation's largest providers of air conditioning, heating, electrical, energy-efficient, and plumbing services. Providing exceptional service, the ARS® Network serves both residential and light commercial customers by offering heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, and ventilation services. Each location has a knowledgeable team of trained specialists who undergo rigorous training and background checks. Further, ARS/Rescue Rooter has longstanding strategic partnerships with industry-leading suppliers and retailers to efficiently service consumers. For more information and a complete list of our locations nationwide, visit ars.com.

