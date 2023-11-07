Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, in which U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.47 per share and core net investment income of $0.49 per share covered the regular dividend declared of $0.40 per share. Our portfolio grew by a net $5 million to $886 million at fair value and the loan portfolio is yielding 11.5%, as of September 30, 2023."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$10.82
$0.47
$7.19
$0.37
$30.30
$1.42
$18.88
$0.97
Core net investment income(1)
11.16
0.49
6.90
0.35
30.81
1.45
18.27
0.94
Net realized gain on investments
0.60
0.03
1.55
0.08
0.32
0.01
4.66
0.24
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
(0.02)
-
-
-
(0.07)
-
(0.01)
-
Total realized income(2)
$11.40
$0.50
$8.74
$0.45
$30.55
$1.43
$23.53
$1.21
Distributions
(9.27)
(0.41)
(6.64)
(0.34)
(25.88)
(1.22)
(18.75)
(0.96)
Net unrealized change in depreciation on investments
(13.80)
(0.61)
(4.80)
(0.25)
(24.34)
(1.14)
(12.82)
(0.66)
Net unrealized change in depreciation on foreign currency translation
-
-
(0.01)
-
(0.02)
-
(0.05)
-
Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments in taxable subsidiaries
-
-
0.03
-
(0.14)
(0.01)
(0.15)
(0.01)
Net (decrease) increase in net assets resulting from operations
($2.40)
($0.11)
$3.96
$0.20
$6.05
$0.28
$10.51
$0.54
Weighted average shares outstanding
22,824,221
19,545,935
21,289,880
19,535,708
(1)
Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees (reversal) and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.
(2)
Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)
As of
As of
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Investments at fair value
$886.3
$844.7
Total assets
$912.0
$898.2
Net assets
$318.1
$275.8
Shares outstanding
24,125,642
19,666,769
Net asset value per share
$13.19
$14.02
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2023
New investments
$51.9
$139.7
Repayments of investments
(34.8)
(79.1)
Net activity
$17.1
$60.6
As of
As of
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Number of portfolio company investments
96
85
Number of debt investments
83
73
Weighted average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)
Cash
10.7 %
10.3 %
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
0.4 %
0.4 %
Fee amortization
0.4 %
0.4 %
Total
11.5 %
11.1 %
Weighted average yield on total investments (4)
Cash
10.2 %
9.7 %
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
0.3 %
0.3 %
Fee amortization
0.3 %
0.4 %
Total
10.8 %
10.4 %
(3)
The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in the Company's common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors.
(4)
The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.
Results of Operations
Investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 totaled $27.2 million and $20.1 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, totaled $16.3 million and $13.0 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.9 million and $3.8 million, income incentive fees totaled $2.7 million and $1.6 million, capital gains incentive (reversal) fees totaled $0.0 million and ($0.6) million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $8.0 million and $6.4 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.5 million and $0.4 million, income tax totaled $0.3 and $0.4 million and other expenses totaled $0.9 and $1.0 million.
Net investment income was $10.8 million and $7.2 million, or $0.47 and $0.37 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 22,824,221 and 19,545,935 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee (reversal) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $11.2 million and $6.9 million, or $0.49 and $0.35 per share, respectively.
For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of ($13.8) million and ($4.8) million, respectively, and the Company had net realized gains of $0.6 million and $1.6 million, respectively.
Net (decrease) increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled ($2.4) million and $4.0 million, or ($0.11) and $0.20 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 22,824,221 and 19,545,935 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September 30, 2023, the Company's amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $265.0 million on a committed basis. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had $162.3 million and $199.2 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.
The Company issued 1,567,738 shares during the three months ended September 30, 2023 under the At-the-Market Program ("ATM Program"), for gross proceeds of $21.9 million. The average per share gross offering price of shares issued under the ATM Program during the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $13.97. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net proceeds of $21.6 million, or $13.76 per share, exceeded net asset value per share, excluding the impact of offering expenses.
Distributions
During the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.40 and $0.34 per share, respectively ($9.3 million and $6.6 million, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.
Recent Portfolio Activity
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended September 30, 2023:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
New Investment
July 7, 2023
Madison Logic, Inc.*
Provider of B2B account based marketing services
$
394,767
Equity
Add-On Investment
July 12, 2023
EH Real Estate Services, LLC*
Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and property and casualty insurance brokerage services to home buyers and sellers
$
501,846
Senior Secured – First Lien
New Investment
July 31, 2023
EHI Buyer, Inc.
Provider of design, engineering, installation, and maintenance services for building management systems
$
6,111,343
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
3,055,671
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
617,801
Equity
New Investment
August 2, 2023
Compost 360 Acquisition, LLC
Organic waste recycler and producer of compost, mulch, and engineered soils
$
9,595,100
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
4,096,741
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
250,761
Equity
New Investment
August 3, 2023
Morgan Electrical Group Intermediate Holdings, Inc.
Provider of commercial electrical services
$
4,439,439
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
2,864,154
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
356,800
Equity
Add-On Investment
August 4, 2023
TradePending OpCo Aggregator, LLC*
Provider of vehicle trade-in and merchandising intelligence solutions for auto dealerships
$
2,473,227
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
687,007
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
325,379
Equity
New Investment
August 7, 2023
The Hardenbergh Group, Inc.
Provider of temporary professional staffing of Medical Services Professionals, external peer review, consulting and physician leadership solutions
$
10,501,898
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
434,504
Equity
New Investment
August 8, 2023
Green Intermediateco II, Inc.
Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and associated service provider
$
11,170,252
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
500,000
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
271,401
Equity
Add-On Investment
August 11, 2023
Data Centrum Communications, Inc.*
Provider of point-of-care patient engagement and marketing solutions for pharmaceutical companies.
$
52,919
Equity
Add-On Investment
September 22, 2023
NINJIO, LLC*
Cybersecurity awareness and training platform
$
14,470
Equity
Add-On Investment
September 25, 2023
Tower Arch Infolinks Media, LP*
Advertising placement partner for small to mid-sized publishers
$
1,093
Equity
Add-On Investment
September 28, 2023
TradePending OpCo Aggregator, LLC*
Provider of vehicle trade-in and merchandising intelligence solutions for auto dealerships
$
53,625
Equity
*Existing portfolio company
The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended September 30, 2023:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Proceeds Received
Instrument Type
Full Repayment
July 31, 2023
NuSource Financial, LLC*
Provider of technology integration and installation of Automated Teller Machines/Integrated Teller Machines, maintenance services, and security solutions
$
10,984,910
Senior Secured – First Lien
Full Repayment
September 1, 2023
Vortex Companies, LLC*
Provider of trenchless services and products to restore and repair large diameter water, sewer, and industrial pipe infrastructure.
$
10,000,000
Senior Secured – First Lien
Events Subsequent to September 30, 2023
The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through November 7, 2023. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.
Investment Portfolio
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to September 30, 2023:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
Add-On Investment
October 3, 2023
EH Real Estate Services, LLC*
Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and property and casualty insurance brokerage services to home buyers and sellers
$
2,281,116
Revolver Commitment(a)
Add-On Investment
October 11, 2023
Impact Home Services LLC*
Residential, garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider
$
539,718
Senior Secured – First Lien
13,398
Equity
Add-On Investment
October 16, 2023
Equine Network, LLC*
Provider of content, information, tech-enabled services, and hosts competitions for the U.S. equine industry
$
955,516
Senior Secured – First Lien
Add-On Investment
October 19, 2023
ArborWorks Acquisition LLC*
A professional tree care firm
$
230,769
Senior Secured – First Lien
Add-On Investment
October 31, 2023
2X LLC*
Provider of outsourced digital B2B marketing-as-a-service
$
1,448,388
Senior Secured – First Lien
*Existing portfolio company
(a) The Company has full discretion to fund this revolver commitment
The Company realized the following portfolio company subsequent to September 30, 2023:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Proceeds Received
Realized Loss
Instrument Type
Full Realization
October 24, 2023
Interstate Waste Services, Inc.*
Provider of non-hazardous waste management, collection, and recycling services
$
389,496
$
(556,629)
Equity
*Existing portfolio company
Credit Facility
The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of November 7, 2023 was $163.0 million.
Distributions Declared
On October 5, 2023, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of October, November, and December 2023, as follows:
Ex-Dividend
Record
Payment
Amount per
Declared
Date
Date
Date
Share
10/5/2023
10/30/2023
10/31/2023
11/15/2023
$
0.1333
10/5/2023
11/29/2023
11/30/2023
12/15/2023
$
0.1333
10/5/2023
12/15/2023
12/18/2023
12/29/2023
$
0.1333
Conference Call Information
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.
For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 468695. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Wednesday, November 22, 2023 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 49413. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.
For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.
About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)
September 30, 2023
(unaudited)
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$941,679,195 and $875,823,177, respectively)
$
886,338,148
$
844,733,638
Cash and cash equivalents
19,210,721
48,043,329
Receivable for sales and repayments of investments
594,726
718,794
Interest receivable
5,600,021
3,984,409
Other receivables
60,495
34,245
Deferred offering costs
—
1,100
Prepaid expenses
149,755
667,267
Total Assets
$
911,953,866
$
898,182,782
LIABILITIES
Notes payable
$
98,883,814
$
98,549,692
Credit Facility payable
161,192,612
197,685,281
SBA-guaranteed debentures
319,955,852
307,895,195
Dividends payable
3,215,948
—
Management fees payable
3,933,121
7,150,407
Income incentive fees payable
3,058,550
2,464,408
Capital gains incentive fees payable
—
569,528
Interest payable
1,316,334
4,640,841
Related party payable
—
1,060,321
Unearned revenue
343,210
320,675
Administrative services payable
402,627
356,919
Income tax payable
1,116,369
1,175,373
Deferred tax liability
206,361
61,936
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
203,288
475,593
Total Liabilities
$
593,828,086
$
622,406,169
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
Net Assets
$
318,125,780
$
275,776,613
NET ASSETS
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,125,642
and 19,666,769 issued and outstanding, respectively)
$
24,125
$
19,667
Paid-in capital
337,289,265
275,114,720
Total distributable (loss) earnings
(19,187,610)
642,226
Net Assets
$
318,125,780
$
275,776,613
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
911,953,866
$
898,182,782
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
13.19
$
14.02
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
For the three
For the three
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
INVESTMENT INCOME
Interest income
$
26,223,986
$
19,617,468
$
75,295,485
$
50,392,437
Other income
941,040
524,799
2,529,905
1,353,279
Total Investment Income
$
27,165,026
$
20,142,267
$
77,825,390
$
51,745,716
OPERATING EXPENSES
Management fees
$
3,933,121
$
3,827,669
$
11,533,811
$
11,025,435
Valuation fees
139,267
145,865
332,762
315,482
Administrative services expenses
470,846
447,381
1,399,188
1,388,602
Income incentive fees
2,705,200
1,635,641
7,433,039
1,635,641
Capital gains incentive fee reversal
—
(646,757)
(569,528)
(1,672,549)
Professional fees
276,592
315,809
877,276
845,275
Directors' fees
93,250
83,500
303,750
254,500
Insurance expense
123,725
127,274
366,156
377,671
Interest expense and other fees
8,049,063
6,448,280
24,037,462
16,864,255
Income tax expense
335,508
361,115
1,082,057
1,066,768
Other general and administrative expenses
217,655
207,170
727,754
766,562
Total Operating Expenses
$
16,344,227
$
12,952,947
$
47,523,727
$
32,867,642
Net Investment Income
$
10,820,799
$
7,189,320
$
30,301,663
$
18,878,074
Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
$
600,403
$
1,553,450
$
324,782
$
4,658,817
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
(22,166)
(676)
(72,782)
(8,026)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
(13,793,320)
(4,798,980)
(24,338,195)
(12,810,173)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation
(2,794)
(18,120)
(21,243)
(53,874)
(Provision) benefit for taxes on net unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments
(312)
30,535
(144,425)
(151,278)
Net (Decrease) Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
(2,397,390)
3,955,529
$
6,049,800
$
10,513,540
Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted
$
0.47
$
0.37
$
1.42
$
0.97
Net (Decrease) Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted
$
(0.11)
$
0.20
$
0.28
$
0.54
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—basic and diluted
22,824,221
19,545,935
21,289,880
19,535,708
Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted
$
0.41
$
0.34
$
1.22
$
0.96
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)
Common Stock
Total
Number
Par
Paid-in
distributable
of shares
value
capital
earnings (loss)
Net Assets
Balances at December 31, 2021
19,517,595
$
19,518
$
274,559,121
$
10,532,594
$
285,111,233
Net investment income
—
—
—
5,514,183
5,514,183
Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
3,458,090
3,458,090
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
(7,350)
(7,350)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(3,721,602)
(3,721,602)
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
—
—
—
(21,157)
(21,157)
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(5,464,666)
(5,464,666)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
14,924
15
167,655
—
167,670
Balances at March 31, 2022
19,532,519
$
19,533
$
274,726,776
$
10,290,092
$
285,036,401
Net investment income
—
—
—
6,174,571
6,174,571
Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(352,723)
(352,723)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(4,289,591)
(4,289,591)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
—
—
—
(35,754)
(35,754)
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
—
—
—
(160,656)
(160,656)
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(6,643,663)
(6,643,663)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
13,416
13
137,520
—
137,533
Balances at June 30, 2022
19,545,935
$
19,546
$
274,864,296
$
4,982,276
$
279,866,118
Net investment income
—
—
—
7,189,320
7,189,320
Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
1,553,450
1,553,450
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
(676)
(676)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(4,798,980)
(4,798,980)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
—
—
—
(18,120)
(18,120)
Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation on investments
—
—
—
30,535
30,535
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(6,643,663)
(6,643,663)
Balances at September 30, 2022
19,545,935
$
19,546
$
274,864,296
$
2,294,142
$
277,177,984
Balances at December 31, 2022
19,666,769
$
19,667
$
275,114,720
$
642,226
$
275,776,613
Net investment income
—
—
—
9,067,620
9,067,620
Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
34,967
34,967
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
(39,912)
(39,912)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(4,249,642)
(4,249,642)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations
—
—
—
1,874
1,874
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
—
—
—
(78,760)
(78,760)
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(7,951,284)
(7,951,284)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
581,614
581
8,289,988
—
8,290,569
Balances at March 31, 2023
20,248,383
$
20,248
$
283,404,708
$
(2,572,911)
$
280,852,045
Net investment income
—
—
—
10,413,244
10,413,244
Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(310,588)
(310,588)
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
(10,704)
(10,704)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(6,295,233)
(6,295,233)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
—
—
—
(20,323)
(20,323)
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
—
—
—
(65,353)
(65,353)
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(8,659,144)
(8,659,144)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
2,309,521
2,310
32,418,774
—
32,421,084
Balances at June 30, 2023
22,557,904
$
22,558
$
315,823,482
$
(7,521,012)
$
308,325,028
Net investment income
—
—
—
10,820,799
10,820,799
Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
600,403
600,403
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
(22,166)
(22,166)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(13,793,320)
(13,793,320)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
—
—
—
(2,794)
(2,794)
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
—
—
—
(312)
(312)
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(9,269,208)
(9,269,208)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
1,567,738
1,567
21,465,783
—
21,467,350
Balances at September 30, 2023
24,125,642
$
24,125
$
337,289,265
$
(19,187,610)
$
318,125,780
(1) See Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2023 for more information on offering costs.
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
6,049,800
$
10,513,540
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
Purchases of investments
(139,650,422)
(180,956,810)
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
79,053,967
74,385,466
Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments
24,338,195
12,810,173
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
21,087
28,405
Increase in investments due to PIK
(2,732,530)
(1,010,061)
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
(2,078,183)
(1,839,720)
Deferred tax provision
144,425
151,278
Amortization of loan structure fees
436,257
420,356
Amortization of deferred financing costs
334,122
334,122
Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures
938,247
905,294
Net realized gain on investments
(324,782)
(4,658,817)
Changes in other assets and liabilities
Increase in interest receivable
(1,615,612)
(907,787)
Increase in other receivables
(26,250)
(5,743)
Increase in related party receivables
—
(19,034)
Decrease in prepaid expenses
517,512
293,135
(Decrease) increase in management fees payable
(3,217,286)
3,578,496
Increase in income incentive fees payable
594,142
160,521
Decrease in capital gains incentive fees payable
(569,528)
(1,672,549)
Increase (decrease) in administrative services payable
45,708
(9,481)
Decrease in interest payable
(3,324,507)
(2,808,314)
Decrease in related party payable
(1,060,321)
—
Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue
22,535
(185,171)
Decrease in income tax payable
(59,004)
(2,183,176)
(Decrease) increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities
(272,305)
59,623
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
$
(42,434,733)
$
(92,616,254)
Cash flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
$
63,348,436
$
420,004
Sales load for common stock issued
(943,248)
(5,957)
Offering costs paid for common stock issued
(225,085)
(335,953)
Stockholder distributions paid
(22,663,688)
(17,708,494)
Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures
11,400,000
56,000,000
Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures
(277,590)
(1,363,600)
Financing costs paid on Credit facility
(35,000)
(193,659)
Borrowings under Credit Facility
79,700,000
121,608,702
Repayments of Credit Facility
(116,701,700)
(97,559,902)
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
$
13,602,125
$
60,861,141
Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
(28,832,608)
$
(31,755,113)
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period
$
48,043,329
$
44,174,856
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
$
19,210,721
$
12,419,743
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
Cash paid for interest expense
$
25,653,343
$
18,012,797
Income and excise tax paid
1,141,061
3,249,944
Increase in dividends payable
3,215,948
1,043,498
(Decrease) increase in deferred offering costs
(1,100)
227,109
Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Net investment income
$10,820,799
$7,189,320
Capital gains incentive reversal
-
(646,757)
Income tax expense
335,508
361,115
Core net investment income
$11,156,307
$6,903,678
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$0.47
$0.37
Core net investment income per share
$0.49
$0.35
Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Net investment income
$10,820,799
$7,189,320
Net realized gain on investments
600,403
1,553,450
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
(22,166)
(676)
Total Realized Net Investment Income
$11,399,036
$8,742,094
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$0.47
$0.37
Realized net investment income per share
$0.50
$0.45
