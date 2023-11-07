Sight & Sound Films Partners With Pinnacle Peak Pictures and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment For the Home Entertainment Release Of Its Debut Feature Film

I HEARD THE BELLS (PRNewswire)

Be The First to Experience The Extraordinary True Story At Home On Digital And DVD November 14, 2023

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following nearly five decades of producing spectacular, faith-based entertainment experiences live on stage, Sight & Sound partners with Pinnacle Peak Pictures and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment to release their debut feature film, I HEARD THE BELLS, for the first time on Digital and DVD on November 14, 2023. The release will contain bonus features delving deeper into the filmmaking and historical figures that inspired the film.

Set in the 1860s, the film takes viewers on a journey through the experiences of author, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, who leads an idyllic life – until the day his world is shattered by tragedy. With a nation divided by Civil War and his family torn apart, Longfellow puts down his pen, silenced by grief. However, it's the sound of Christmas morning that reignites the poet's lost voice as he discovers resounding hope and a rekindled faith.

"While many recognize Longfellow as one of America's most well-known poets, they often don't realize how his words and faith in God had far reaching impact," said Josh Enck, I HEARD THE BELLS Director and Chief Story Officer of Sight & Sound. "The passion behind creating this film was not only to share the true story behind the Christmas carol, but to deliver a story of hope to a hope-hungry world."

As the first Sight & Sound film ever produced, I HEARD THE BELLS far exceeded expectations, garnering a 98% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. Initially debuting in December of 2022 as a three-day-only theatrical event, the film's run in movie theaters nationwide extended to two months as a result of high demand, resulting in $5.6 million in box office sales. The partnership between Pinnacle Peak Pictures, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Sight & Sound opens the door for the ministry to reach audiences in a whole new way.

"We're honored to collaborate with Pinnacle Peak Pictures and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment this holiday season to bring this powerful story to life for new and existing audiences," explains Katie Miller, Director of Marketing & Communications. "We're passionate about sharing true stories of individuals who changed the world because Christ first changed them with as many people as possible. We can't wait to share what's next for Sight & Sound Films."

I HEARD THE BELLS will be available on Digital and DVD November 14, 2023, in the US and Canada, and is now available for presale through select retailers. For more information on I HEARD THE BELLS, visit iheardthebellsmovie.com.

BONUS FEATURES TO OWN ON DIGITAL & DVD:

On The Set of I HEARD THE BELLS

The Heart of the Story

Snapshots: The Longfellows

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Fanny Longfellow

Charley Longfellow

Recording The Music

Creating the Costumes

Weathering Special Effects

"I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day" performed by Rachel Day Hughes

Film Website: https://www.iheardthebellsmovie.com/

Trailer: https://uni.pictures/IHeardTheBells_Trailer

Instagram: @sightandsoundfilms

Facebook: @Sight & Sound Films

#IHeardtheBellsMovie

About Sight & Sound:

Sight & Sound is a storytelling company passionate about bringing true stories of redemption to life on stage and on screen that reveal the power of the Gospel. Since its beginning as a traveling multi-media show in 1976, Sight & Sound has inspired over 30 million people with stories from the pages of scripture and history. Today, Sight & Sound operates two live-theater venues, immersing over a million people each year in state-of-the-art original productions. In 2020, Sight & Sound launched an online streaming platform, welcoming a new global audience from over 175 countries around the world. Most recently, Sight & Sound expanded into feature films, debuting at #2 in movie theaters across the nation. Sight & Sound is headquartered in Lancaster, PA with over 700 employees companywide. For more information, visit www.sight-sound.com.

About Pinnacle Peak Pictures:

Pinnacle Peak Pictures is a leading faith and family-friendly film production and distribution studio created in 2005 by Michael Scott and David A.R. White. The studio is responsible for breakout theatrical films including God's Not Dead, The Case for Christ, Do You Believe? and God's Not Dead: We the People. The mission of Pinnacle Peak Pictures is to establish themselves as a full-service production and distribution company focusing on theatrical film and international TV & video distribution in the family and inspirational marketplace. It is their goal to tell stories that are not only entertaining and compelling, but to do so in a way that the whole family can enjoy.

About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment:

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE – www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango, DreamWorks Animation Film and Television and Awesomeness. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

For interviews, contact:

Lauren Briggs

A. Larry Ross Communications

972-267-1111

lauren@alarryross.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sight & Sound