Seasoned Human Factors Engineering Leader Joins UserWise, A ClariMed Company

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClariMed, Inc., the first end-to-end MedTech services partner to prioritize usability as the core of their integrated, human-centric approach to medical product development, today announced the appointment of Saher Bishara as Associate Director, Human Factors for UserWise, a ClariMed company.

Saher Bishara, Associate Director, Human Factors for UserWise, a ClariMed company (PRNewswire)

Saher brings a profound Human Factors Engineering (HFE) background to his new role that extends over 20 years and spans the defense, aerospace, nuclear, oil and gas, and medical device sectors. His breadth of expertise includes Human Engineering, User Interface Design, Usability Testing, Systems Engineering, Ergonomic Design, Risk Management, as well as other related disciplines. His pragmatic leadership and application of Human-Centered Design principles have significantly contributed to commercial and governmental product design, lifecycle development and management, operations, and sustainability.

Saher Bishara commented, "I am thrilled to step into this role and contribute toward ClariMed's goal of offering seamless and reliable value to our clients. My vision is to build and expand our expertise, ensuring the delivery of safe and usable products to patients in need. By sharing my knowledge and experience, I hope to give back to my community and my team to foster a culture of continuous learning and innovation."

Kelley Kendle, the CEO of ClariMed, expressed her enthusiasm for Saher's appointment, "Saher's personal vision resonates and aligns very strongly with our company's ethos and our goals. We are excited to have him step into this leadership role with the team in our new San Jose location. His experience in consulting, start-ups, Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEMs), and the pharmaceutical industry uniquely positions him as the ideal leader to drive growth and long-term objectives across these sectors."

Saher will be based out of the UserWise office in San Jose, California.

About ClariMed

ClariMed is a human-centered development and regulatory practice for medical products developed by Pharmaceutical and Medical device manufacturers. Our best-of-breed professional services cultivate innovation while ensuring the safe and effective use of medical products. Visit us at www.ClariMed.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Monique Garrett

MGarrett@PrismWorksOnline.com

1.484.363.1773

ClariMed: Designing the Future of Health (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ClariMed