Lucid Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Lucid reported Q3 revenue of $137.8 million driven by customer deliveries of 1,457 vehicles in the quarter

Production of the Lucid Air Pure RWD began in September and is in the process of ramping up; production of the Lucid Air Sapphire also began in September, thus completing the Lucid Air lineup

General assembly production shifted to Phase 2 of Lucid's factory in Arizona ; Lucid opened its first manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia

Lucid closed the Aston Martin transaction and commenced the strategic technology arrangement

Lucid appoints Marc Winterhoff as its first-ever Chief Operating Officer, overseeing daily operations and execution across global manufacturing, supply chain, sales and service, marketing, and international markets

Lucid Gravity, the company's all new luxury electric SUV, will be unveiled on November 16 at the LA Auto Show; start of production remains on track for late 2024

Production outlook for 2023 is revised to 8,000 – 8,500 vehicles from prior guidance of more than 10,000 to prudently align with deliveries

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, winner of the 2023 World Luxury Car Award, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The earnings presentation is available on its investor relations website (https://ir.lucidmotors.com).

Lucid Motors crosses the pond to open reservations for the Lucid Air luxury EV in multiple European markets. (PRNewsfoto/Lucid Motors) (PRNewswire)

Lucid reported Q3 revenue of $137.8 million on deliveries of 1,457 vehicles and produced 1,550 vehicles. The company is also adjusting its production outlook for 2023 to 8,000 – 8,500 vehicles to prudently align with deliveries.

"We delivered on our commitments to complete the Lucid Air lineup on time with Pure RWD and Sapphire, transition general assembly to our Phase 2 factory in Arizona, and open our first plant in Saudi Arabia. We recognize we still have work to do on our customer journey and deliveries," said Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's CEO & CTO. "Next week, we look forward to the world premiere of the Lucid Gravity, our amazing vehicle that will redefine the electric SUV. Gravity remains on track to begin production in late 2024."

"We are seeing results from our targeted marketing approach, as the majority of new demand came from customers who had their first contact with Lucid in the quarter," said Sherry House, Lucid's CFO. "We've also made progress with the cost control program we implemented in the first half of the year and have identified further opportunities for 2024. We ended the third quarter with approximately $5.45 billion in liquidity, which we expect to lead us to our next major milestone, Gravity production, and beyond, into 2025."

Lucid will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 2:30 P.M. PT / 5:30 P.M. ET on November 7, 2023. The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations website at ir.lucidmotors.com. Following the completion of the call, a replay will be available on the same website. Lucid uses its ir.lucidmotors.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range. Assembled at Lucid's factories in Casa Grande, Arizona, and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Saudi Arabia, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics

Condensed consolidated financial information has been presented in accordance with US GAAP ("GAAP") as well as on a non-GAAP basis to supplement our condensed consolidated financial results. Lucid's non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow which are discussed below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss before (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) provision for income taxes, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) change in fair value of common stock warrant liability, (6) stock-based compensation and (7) restructuring charges. Lucid believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to Lucid's management and investors about Lucid's financial performance. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures. Lucid believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information to Lucid's management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures.

These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to Lucid's historical performance. Management believes that it is useful to supplement its GAAP financial statements with this non-GAAP information because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting, and financial planning purposes. Management also believes that presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to Lucid's investors regarding measures of our financial condition and results of operations that Lucid uses to run the business and therefore allows investors to better understand Lucid's performance. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and therefore, should only be read in conjunction with financial information reported under GAAP when understanding Lucid's operating performance. In addition, other companies, including companies in Lucid's industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Lucid's non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is presented below.

LUCID GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)





September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,164,391

$ 1,735,765 Short-term investments

3,258,206

2,177,231 Accounts receivable, net

23,370

19,542 Inventory

798,974

834,401 Prepaid expenses

76,368

63,548 Other current assets

70,185

81,541 Total current assets

5,391,494

4,912,028 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,673,057

2,166,776 Right-of-use assets

221,657

215,160 Long-term investments

479,727

529,974 Other noncurrent assets

175,299

55,300 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 8,941,234

$ 7,879,238









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 104,602

$ 229,084 Accrued compensation

61,542

63,322 Finance lease liabilities, current portion

8,964

10,586 Other current liabilities

862,752

634,567 Total current liabilities

1,037,860

937,559 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

77,019

81,336 Common stock warrant liability

78,943

140,590 Long-term debt

1,995,673

1,991,840 Other long-term liabilities

345,724

378,212 Total liabilities

3,535,219

3,529,537









STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock, par value $0.0001; 15,000,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 2,290,134,335 and 1,830,172,561 shares issued and 2,289,276,510 and 1,829,314,736 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

229

183 Additional paid-in capital

14,981,851

11,752,138 Treasury stock, at cost, 857,825 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(20,716)

(20,716) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,363)

(11,572) Accumulated deficit

(9,544,986)

(7,370,332) Total stockholders' equity

5,406,015

4,349,701 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 8,941,234

$ 7,879,238

LUCID GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 137,814

$ 195,457

$ 438,120

$ 350,468















Costs and expenses













Cost of revenue 469,722

492,483

1,526,051

1,030,795 Research and development 230,758

213,761

694,035

600,218 Selling, general and administrative 189,691

176,736

556,209

563,707 Restructuring charges 518

—

24,546

— Total cost and expenses 890,689

882,980

2,800,841

2,194,720















Loss from operations (752,875)

(687,523)

(2,362,721)

(1,844,252)















Other income (expense), net













Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability 60,316

140,146

61,647

998,319 Interest income 66,064

24,373

145,594

27,284 Interest expense (3,340)

(7,613)

(17,138)

(22,521) Other income (expense), net (763)

665

(1,024)

9,898 Total other income, net 122,277

157,571

189,079

1,012,980 Loss before provision for income taxes (630,598)

(529,952)

(2,173,642)

(831,272) Provision for income taxes 296

149

1,012

540 Net loss (630,894)

(530,101)

(2,174,654)

(831,812) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic (630,894)

(530,101)

(2,174,654)

(831,812) Change in fair value of dilutive warrants —

(140,146)

—

(998,319) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (630,894)

$ (670,247)

$ (2,174,654)

$ (1,830,131)















Weighted average shares outstanding attributable to common stockholders













Basic 2,284,446,783

1,676,048,504

2,010,916,100

1,666,693,217 Diluted 2,284,446,783

1,690,963,548

2,010,916,100

1,686,576,589















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders













Basic $ (0.28)

$ (0.32)

$ (1.08)

$ (0.50) Diluted $ (0.28)

$ (0.40)

$ (1.08)

$ (1.09)















Other comprehensive income (loss)













Net unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of tax $ 1,554

$ (12,575)

$ 2,590

$ (13,266) Foreign currency translation adjustments (1,967)

—

(1,381)

— Total other comprehensive income (loss) (413)

(12,575)

1,209

(13,266) Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (631,307)

$ (542,676)

$ (2,173,445)

$ (845,078)

LUCID GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss $ (630,894)

$ (530,101)

$ (2,174,654)

$ (831,812) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 60,832

50,653

166,033

131,343 Amortization of insurance premium 9,114

10,264

30,242

25,188 Non-cash operating lease cost 6,593

5,302

18,871

14,254 Stock-based compensation 68,237

83,302

193,432

352,245 Inventory and firm purchase commitments write-downs 230,816

186,496

734,495

364,553 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability (60,316)

(140,146)

(61,647)

(998,319) Other non-cash items (19,286)

(7,424)

(46,990)

(5,020) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (2,800)

(1,119)

(3,778)

489 Inventory (127,971)

(302,202)

(575,933)

(906,054) Prepaid expenses (12,027)

(18,560)

(43,062)

(12,101) Other current assets (4,808)

(1,063)

13,680

(33,262) Other noncurrent assets (4,032)

(11,526)

(113,790)

(39,082) Accounts payable (18,811)

2,620

(114,810)

52,216 Accrued compensation (7,460)

(6,542)

(1,781)

16,644 Operating lease liabilities (5,788)

(3,817)

(17,500)

(10,761) Other current liabilities (625)

102,001

(44,005)

281,545 Other long-term liabilities 5,644

12,396

25,993

20,191 Net cash used in operating activities (513,582)

(569,466)

(2,015,204)

(1,577,743) Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of property, plant and equipment (192,517)

(290,064)

(638,002)

(784,964) Purchases of investments (1,438,001)

(1,307,454)

(3,585,254)

(2,726,677) Proceeds from maturities of investments 498,081

125,353

2,480,570

125,353 Proceeds from sale of investments —

—

148,388

— Proceeds from government grant —

97,267

—

97,267 Other investing activities —

—

(4,827)

— Net cash used in investing activities (1,132,437)

(1,374,898)

(1,599,125)

(3,289,021) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Underwriting Agreement, net of issuance costs —

—

1,184,224

— Proceeds from issuance of common stock under 2023 Subscription Agreement, net of issuance costs —

—

1,812,641

— Payment for short-term insurance financing note —

—

—

(15,330) Payment for finance lease liabilities (1,455)

(1,204)

(4,534)

(3,605) Proceeds from borrowings 38,654

13,565

42,920

20,228 Repayments for borrowings —

(6,653)

—

(6,653) Proceeds from failed sale-leaseback transaction —

31,700

—

31,700 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,214

1,889

7,321

14,738 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan —

—

15,089

12,882 Tax withholding payments for net settlement of employee awards (4,327)

(21,654)

(14,705)

(212,895) Payment for credit facility issuance costs —

—

—

(6,631) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 35,086

17,643

3,042,956

(165,566) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,610,933)

(1,926,721)

(571,373)

(5,032,330) Beginning cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,776,880

3,192,411

1,737,320

6,298,020 Ending cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 1,165,947

$ 1,265,690

$ 1,165,947

$ 1,265,690

LUCID GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss (GAAP) $ (630,894)

$ (530,101)

$ (2,174,654)

$ (831,812) Interest expense 3,340

7,613

17,138

22,521 Interest income (66,064)

(24,373)

(145,594)

(27,284) Provision for income taxes 296

149

1,012

540 Depreciation and amortization 60,832

50,653

166,033

131,343 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability (60,316)

(140,146)

(61,647)

(998,319) Stock-based compensation 68,237

83,302

194,875

352,245 Restructuring charges 518

—

24,546

— Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (624,051)

$ (552,903)

$ (1,978,291)

$ (1,350,766)

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash used in operating activities (GAAP) $ (513,582)

$ (569,466)

$ (2,015,204)

$ (1,577,743) Capital expenditures (192,517)

(290,064)

(638,002)

(784,964) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (706,099)

$ (859,530)

$ (2,653,206)

$ (2,362,707)

