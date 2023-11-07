EPICUREAN ELEGANCE MEETS RACING EXCITEMENT AT THE CULINARY KICKOFF™ GRAND PRIX

Speed, spice, and star power combine at the Culinary Kickoff™ Grand Prix on November 16 at Allegiant Stadium



LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An unforgettable evening of culinary excellence and high-octane excitement will kick off race weekend in style! The Culinary Kickoff™ Grand Prix is set to take place on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the iconic Allegiant Stadium. This exclusive event promises an exceptional experience, bringing together an elite group of culinary talents, premium brands, live entertainment, and a star-studded guest list.

With approximately 14-16 interactive culinary stations and perfectly paired wine and specialty cocktails, the Culinary Kickoff™ Grand Prix is a culinary adventure like no other.

Renowned chefs include:

Chef Todd English : A culinary legend known for his innovative approach to Mediterranean-inspired cuisine

Chef Belle English: A rising star in the culinary world, bringing creativity and passion to every dish

Chef Aaron May: An award-winning chef and restaurateur known for his unique take on classic American fare

Chef Thomas Bellec: A master of French cuisine, creating exquisite dishes that transport your palate to the heart of France

Chef Rick Moonen : A seafood aficionado and sustainable dining advocate, delivering flavors from the ocean to your plate

Chef Antwan Ellis: An experienced talent celebrated for his innovative culinary creations in hospitality

Allegiant Stadium Culinary Team: The culinary maestros behind the scenes at the spectacular Allegiant Stadium

Additionally, joining us for this gastronomic spectacle are NFL Legends:

Charles Woodson

Warren Moon

Emmitt Smith

Will Blackmon

Sage Steele

These football greats will be adding their star power to the Culinary Kickoff™ Grand Prix, making it an evening you won't want to miss.

For those with a refined palate, our selection of liquor partners is sure to delight. Savor the exceptional offerings from:

Intercept Wines by Charles Woodson

Woodson Whiskey

John Anthony Family of Wines & Spirits

Silver Oak

Ferrari Trento

Acqua Panna

S. Pellegrino

KHEE Soju

Bricoleur Vineyards and many more!

Live entertainment and surprise guests will keep the excitement going throughout the evening.

The Culinary Kickoff™ Grand Prix is an exclusive event with limited invitations available.

Tickets to the event can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Media Link

ABOUT CULINARY KICKOFF™

Culinary Kickoff™ annually convenes the world's top chef, vintner, celebrity, and athletic stars for a highly anticipated kickoff event filled with food, wine, specialty cocktails, sports and live music ahead of a global marquee event. It is our passion to entertain and host our guests at the highest level while creating an intimate, fun, and delicious atmosphere…with a purpose! Learn more at www.culinarykickoff.com. For Sponsorship Inquiries, please email Chrissy@thedelislegroup.com Follow Culinary Kickoff™ on Facebook: Culinary Kickoff, Instagram: @culinarykickoff, and Twitter: @culinarykickoff

MEDIA CONTACT

Tyra Bell-Holland

pr@avaroseagency.com

View original content:

SOURCE Culinary Kickoff