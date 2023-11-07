Comerica Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) declared a quarterly cash dividend for common stock of 71 cents ($0.71) per share. The dividend is payable Jan. 1, 2024, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 15, 2023.

The Board also declared a dividend of $1,406.25 per share (equivalent to $14.0625 per depositary share) on the Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock of Comerica Incorporated, payable Jan. 1, 2024, to preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 15, 2023.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. Comerica provides more than 400 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded 174 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, including its Southeast Market, based in North Carolina, and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $85.7 billion as of Sept. 30, 2023. Learn more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting www.comerica.com, and follow us on Facebook, X (formally known as Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIn.

