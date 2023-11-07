CCRM Fertility Releases First-of-its-kind Survey on Black Fertility

Nationwide Findings Underscore Cultural and Racial Challenges that Impact Access to Care

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research, and science, today released results from their inaugural Black Fertility Matters survey* on the experiences of Black women and men related to fertility health. CCRM Fertility's Black Fertility Matters survey, a first-of-its-kind initiative, reached out to 1,000 Black men and women across the United States aged 24-54. It revealed several racial and cultural barriers that impede access to quality fertility care and treatment for the Black community, preventing many from achieving their family planning goals. Most notably, more than half (57%) of respondents believe Black individuals are less likely to seek fertility treatment, and 26% experienced racial/cultural bias when seeking fertility treatment.

CCRM Fertility's Black Fertility Matters survey was conducted following the launch of the CCRM Fertility Black Fertility Matters Fund in May of 2023. This multi-care program is dedicated to providing impactful resources, breaking down cultural and historical barriers surrounding Black maternal health and fertility, and promoting education, encouragement, and empowerment for years to come.

Dr. Stephanie Marshall Thompson, reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist at The Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science and proud member of the CCRM Fertility network, has personally witnessed the challenges Black patients face when navigating their own fertility journeys. In fact, she and CCRM Fertility experts argue that historic stigmas, which falsely suggest Black men and women do not suffer from infertility, discourage potential patients from seeking treatment and receiving the care they deserve.

"The results of our nationwide survey emphasize families of color face an ineffable barrier to diversity and inclusion within the fertility treatment industry," said Dr. Thompson. "The days of postponing conversations addressing racial disparities in fertility care are over."

Additional findings from CCRM Fertility's 2023 Black Fertility Matters survey include:

55% of respondents think there are stigmas surrounding Black individuals and infertility

48% of respondents feel more comfortable seeking fertility treatment with someone of the same ethnicity

46% of respondents do not feel there is adequate representation/inclusivity in the fertility treatment industry for Black individuals

"The bottom line is as healthcare providers we must do better," said Dr. Thompson. "That is why I am so deeply passionate and excited about CCRM Fertility's commitment to advocating and supporting fertility issues that directly impact the Black community. This hunger to drive society forward makes me energized about the future of medicine, and I am so grateful to spearhead CCRM Fertility's Black Fertility Matters Fund along with several other amazing initiatives and organizations dedicated to helping grow more families of color."

As a way to further extend support to organizations through CCRM's Black Fertility Matters Fund, Dr. Thompson spoke about the importance of this survey's data in a virtual panel for Infertile AF's Fertility Rally on October 21st – a one-day, free event for consumers to learn from and be inspired by fertility experts and celebrate everyone's unique family planning journey. Visit fertilityrally.com to learn more about the Fertility Rally and other upcoming events.

To learn more about CCRM Fertility and the Black Fertility Matters Fund, or to inquire about fertility treatment options, visit ccrmivf.com.

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research, and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft more than 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, which is accelerating meaningful change in women's healthcare by building healthy, innovative, and mission-driven businesses to meet the comprehensive needs of women across the entirety of their health journey. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

