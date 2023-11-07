Boursin Cheese and Lance Bass Help Hosts Foster Connections and Overcome Holiday Stress with New Connection Collection

Maison Boursin returns with Lance Bass to help hosts create connections with easy-but-elevated holiday inspiration and essentials for entertaining.

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season Boursin® Cheese is bringing back Maison Boursin — a house of entertaining inspiration — to alleviate the stress hosts experience. This time of year is synonymous with gatherings, but it often comes with unwanted stress for those who are hosting the festivities, leading to a lack of connection. In a recent survey, Boursin found 83% of Americans aged 21-45 would entertain more often if it wasn't so overwhelming and nearly 3 in 4 people report feeling disconnected as a result of spending less time with friends and family than in years past.

From gathering around a perfect cheeseboard to an unforgettable main dish that guests can't stop talking about, Boursin Cheese is the secret, showstopping ingredient that brings the holiday spirit and people together. With the help of this year's Host in Residence, musician Lance Bass, and Maison Boursin's Connection Collection, Boursin is here to alleviate entertaining overwhelm and let hosts focus on what really matters, meaningful connections with their guests.

"It's no secret I love entertaining and reuniting with friends old and new, but when it comes to planning a delicious food spread or beautiful tablescapes, it can get stressful," said Maison Boursin Host in Residence Lance Bass. "With the help of Boursin and the Maison Boursin Connection Collection I feel less pressure and can spend more time spreading holiday cheer and actually being with my guests instead of worrying about the little things."

The expectation to throw the perfect gathering affects more than a third (35%) of Americans, which is why Boursin and Lance Bass are launching the Maison Boursin Connection Collection to simplify entertaining and make any festive gathering elevated and effortless. From the food to the mood, with the help of the carefully curated items and go-to Boursin recipes, the Connection Collection will give hosts everything they need to impress guests, letting them connect and mingle, with a little holiday jingle.

Each covetable Connection Collection includes items to elevate any holiday gathering:

serving spoons and a ceramic platter to serve your favorite Boursin recipes like the Elevated entertaining essentials like matte goldand a ceramicto serve your favorite Boursin recipes like the Stuffed Mini Peppers and Baked Boursin Pasta

Simple, yet elegant décor pieces like twisted candles and matching candle holders to set the mood, plus colorful acrylic glass tags to easily distinguish between your guests' drinks.

Custom conversation cards to spark lively discussion for the nearly half (48%) of Americans who are worried if their guests will have a good time.

A waist-length silk jacket to be worn as a statement, from getting ready to the event itself.

Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs, Boursin Bites Garlic & Fine Herbs, and its newest limited-edition flavor, Boursin Black Truffle & Sea Salt, guaranteed to wow guests.

"From inspiring confidence in 2022 to fostering connections this year, Maison Boursin is designed to support hosts so they can focus on what's most important – the people in their lives," said Ridhi Barber, Brand Director of Boursin. "Boursin has always been a simple solution to elevate everyday meals, and now with the Connection Collection, people have everything they need to effortlessly entertain."

Cheese fans and aspiring entertainers can check out BoursinCollection.com and Boursin's social channels to enter for a chance to win the limited-edition Maison Boursin Connection Collection, valued at over $550, through November 21, 2023. For additional terms and giveaway conditions, visit BoursinCollection.com.

Survey Method:

The Bel Brands Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 nationally representative US adults ages 21 to 45, between April 13 and April 18, 2023, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data was weighted to ensure an accurate representation of nationally representative US adults ages 21 to 45.

About Boursin:

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, Boursin® Cheese and Boursin Dairy-Free Cheese Spread Alternative Garlic & Herbs are creamy and crumbly products, deliciously rich with flavor. Boursin Cheese is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Bel Group. Bel Brands USA strives to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy fruit and dairy single-serving portion snacking, as well as a producer of entertaining and plant-based cheese options to meet a range of consumer needs. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to Boursin®, other beloved USA brands include Babybel®, The Laughing Cow®, Nurishh® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands USA delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com

