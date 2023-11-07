ANGRY ORCHARD HARD CIDER INTRODUCES NEW YEAR-ROUND 8% ABV CRISP IMPERIAL CIDER AND A FESTIVE VARIETY PACK FOR A 'KNOTTY' HOLIDAY SEASON

From seasonal exclusives to a brand-new high-ABV cider, Angry Orchard's got something for everyone this season

WALDEN, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for cider! Angry Orchard, the nation's leading hard cider maker¹, is unveiling several new deliciously bold and bright offerings just in time for the holidays. Whether you're hitting the town, hosting a party or cozying up by the fire, Angry Orchard's newest ciders offer a whole lot of deliciousness fit for celebrating.

The brand's boldest new flavor rolling out this month: Crisp Imperial! Clocking in at 8% ABV, Crisp Imperial offers the Crisp Apple flavor drinkers know and love, now with an added edge. As high-ABV ciders continue to be the fastest-growing segment in the cider category, Crisp Imperial is sure to capture drinkers looking for that extra punch and deliciously bold flavor to help get through the hectic holidays and beyond. With the perfect level of sweetness, this cider is easy drinking and madly refreshing. Crisp Imperial is rolling out nationwide now in six-pack cans and will be a permanent, year-round addition to the Angry Orchard portfolio. Cheers to that!

For drinkers looking for a taste of the season, look no further than Angry Orchard's newest variety pack: The Knotty Bunch. Jam-packed with festive flavors, this variety pack is available now nationwide for a limited time only featuring three brand-new styles, including:

NEW! Crisp Light : Offering the same fresh apple taste of Crisp Apple, now just lighter on the sugar, calories and ABV! Crazy refreshing with a slightly sweet finish, Crisp Light is wildly drinkable with just 6g of sugar at 4.3% ABV per 12 oz. serving.

NEW! Cranberry Pomegranate : Featuring real fruit juice from two classic winter fruits blended with apple, Cranberry Pomegranate is tart, semi-sweet, perfectly balanced and bursting with seasonal flavor at 5% ABV.

NEW! Ginger: A fan-favorite flavor returning just for the season, Angry Orchard Ginger is apple-forward with a nice balance of spicy, natural ginger flavor at 5% ABV.

And to round out this limited pack, the brand's flagship and OG flavor: Crisp Apple. A holiday favorite for more than a decade, Crisp Apple is the ultimate complement to any holiday celebration – whether enjoyed on its own, paired with a meal or used in a cocktail.

"Coming together with friends and family this season is a great opportunity to explore new flavors of the season – cider included," said Joe Gaynor, Cider Maker at Angry Orchard. "Whether you're looking for a cider that packs a bold punch, need something a bit lighter, or want to play with seasonal flavors, we've got a cider to satisfy any palate this season."

Angry Orchard's Crisp Imperial is now available at retailers nationwide. The Knotty Bunch Variety Pack is also available at retailers nationwide for a limited time only. For more information on where to find Angry Orchard, please visit AngryOrchard.com and follow along @AngryOrchard on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Angry Orchard Cider Company:

The leading cider across the country, Angry Orchard's cider makers experiment with apple varieties near and far to continuously develop new cider styles and flavors. Crafted with real apples and the highest quality ingredients, Angry Orchard is balanced, refreshing, and full of flavor, with a wide variety of styles fit for all. At the home of Angry Orchard on a 60-acre apple orchard in New York's Hudson Valley, the team of cider makers creates small-batch experimentation with fruit grown right on-site while offering an experience for guests to sip cider amongst the trees. To learn more about Angry Orchard, visit AngryOrchard.com

