Science to the fore as camp brings young Chinese and Russians together

On the morning of November 2nd, the seventh Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp and Teacher Workshop (China-Russia Project) officially commenced in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia. The event is jointly hosted by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China, the Chongqing Municipal People's Government, and the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and co-organized by the Children & Youth Science Center of CAST and the Inner Mongolia Association for Science and Technology. Rong Changping, a member of the Party Group and vice-chairman of the Inner Mongolia Association for Science and Technology, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a welcome speech. Following the opening ceremony, Zhang Qing, Vice Dean of the School of Ecology and Environment at Inner Mongolia University, delivered a keynote speech entitled "Strengthening desertification prevention and control for a green planet " to visiting Russian middle school students. This was followed by a discussion on the education of science and technology and the cultivation of innovative talent, involving the principals of five middle schools participating in talent planning in Hohhot and the regional cultivation project, along with their visiting Russian counterparts.

The Maker Camp is a scientific and cultural exchange program designed for youth and science teachers from countries along the Belt and Road. It was listed as one of the practical cooperation projects of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in 2023 and has become an important platform for youth from the involved countries to share and learn from each other, deepening their friendships. Themed " The Green Chilechuan, Youth Creates the Future," this event leads young participants to explore universities, high schools, museums, science centres, green- and low-carbon-technology enterprises, and a desert ecological conservation demonstration zone. This allows them to experience the unique cultural and ethnic traditions of China. The activities aim to expand the scientific horizons of the youth of China and Russia and enhance their multicultural experiences. Science teachers from both countries will share their experiences in technology education and talent cultivation with each other. This program aims to further enhance exchanges and cooperation between China and Russia in the field of science and technology education for young people.

The Maker Camp's activities feature three major explorations of science, nature, and culture. These activities, held at places such as Inner Mongolia University, Inner Mongolia Normal University Affiliated High School, Inner Mongolia Science and Technology Museum, Inner Mongolia Museum, Yili Modern Intelligence and Health Valley, Mongolian Grass Expo Park, and the EnGeBei Ecological Demonstration Zone, will span seven days and includes popular science reports, scientific experiments, learning exchanges, and cultural experiences. These efforts are aimed at providing a comprehensive overview of China's fruitful achievements in environmental protection and carbon emission reduction.

