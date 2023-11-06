CARVER ROAD HOSPITALITY TO DEBUT SEAMARK SEAFOOD & COCKTAILS AT ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR IN APRIL 2024

Noted Hospitality Leader and Boston Native Returns to New England with Inaugural Seafood Concept

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carver Road Hospitality, an investor, developer, operator, and marketer of top-tier hospitality concepts, is set to make its inaugural expansion into New England with the April 2024 debut of Seamark Seafood & Cocktails at Encore Boston Harbor, the region's premier luxury resort and casino. A contemporary interpretation of New England's timeless seafood dining experience, Seamark blends tradition with innovation, highlighted by Carver Road Hospitality's signature service excellence and commitment to culinary mastery.

Architectural rendering of the main dining room at Seamark Seafood & Cocktails opening April 2024 at Encore Boston Harbor. (Credit: Courtesy of Rockwell Group). (PRNewswire)

Noted hospitality leader and Boston native Sean Christie returns to New England with inaugural seafood concept.

Situated adjacent to the resort's majestic Garden Lobby and across from the stunning Ferris wheel, Seamark Seafood & Cocktails will boast a bounty of elevated New England seafood favorites, featuring the freshest pier-to-plate cold-water fish, lobster, and shellfish available. The welcoming and luxurious nautical inspired restaurant, designed by the award-winning architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, will include an 82-seat main dining room, a 30-seat alcove dining room, 41-seat showcase bar and lounge, 34-seat outdoor terrace, 21-seat corridor terrace, and 16-seat private dining room.

"Seamark is not only an important expansion for Carver Road Hospitality but it's also very personal for me," says Carver Road Hospitality Chief Executive Officer Sean Christie. "As a Boston native, I got my start and worked in the food and beverage industry in the area for years before moving to Las Vegas. And, during my time as a Wynn executive, I saw the Encore Boston Harbor site secured and watched the property develop and evolve, so it's all come full circle," says Christie.

"I have so many memories of dining out at amazing seafood restaurants up and down the coast of Cape Cod, so our company launching a concept in my hometown with my former employer is sort of a homecoming for me."

This is Carver Road Hospitality and Wynn Resort's second venture together. This summer, the companies formed a strategic partnership with Casa Playa, a coastal Mexican restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas.

"Carver Road Hospitality and Sean Christie have been excellent partners to Wynn Resorts, and we are honored to be a part of his return to New England," said Jenny Holaday, Encore Boston Harbor president. "Seamark's pier-to-plate concept is the perfect addition to our food and beverage portfolio, and we have every confidence this team will execute it flawlessly."

Updates can be viewed at seamarkencore.com and via the restaurant's social media channels @SeamarkEncore. For additional Carver Road Hospitality information, visit linktr.ee/carverroadhospitality .

About Carver Road Hospitality

Carver Road Hospitality is an investor, developer, operator and marketer of premier hospitality concepts founded by award-winning hospitality executive Sean Christie and real estate, media, and marketing executive Nelson Famadas. In December 2021, the company debuted Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas. Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club soon followed in Salt Lake City. The reimagined Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar concept opened at Arizona's State Farm Stadium in 2022 and Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas in June 2023. Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room and Starchild Rooftop Bar & Lounge debuted at the CIVILIAN Hotel in New York City in fall 2022. In summer 2023, Carver Road entered a strategic partnership with Casa Playa, the coastal Mexican restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas. Seamark Seafood & Cocktails debuts April 2024 at Encore Boston Harbor. The company is also an investor in the award-winning Emmy Squared Pizza with 21 locations across the country. Carver Road Hospitality is headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Miami and New York City. Website: linktr.ee/carverroadhospitality .

About Encore Boston Harbor

Encore Boston Harbor, a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star hotel, features more than 210,000 square-feet of gaming space, over 2,700 slot machines, nearly 200 table games and a state-of-the-art sportsbook. Situated on the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, and connected to Boston Harbor, Encore Boston Harbor boasts 671 spacious hotel rooms, a Forbes Five-Star spa, salon and fitness center, specialty retail shops, a variety of dining and lounge venues, including Forbes Four-Star rated Rare Steakhouse and more than 50,000 square feet of ballroom and meeting spaces. The grounds feature a six-acre Harborwalk with pedestrian and bicycle paths that provide access to the waterfront, an event lawn, public art, and ornate floral displays. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The casino offers free self-parking for all guests seven days a week.

Encore Boston Harbor is a proud partner of the New England Patriots, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, and New England Revolution. For more information, visit encorebostonharbor.com or follow Encore Boston Harbor on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

