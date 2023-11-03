Rasmussen and Resilience Insurance Advisory Dispute Egregiously False Claims Made by Alliant

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience Insurance Advisory includes several of the most well-respected insurance consultant specialists in the country on among its ranks. Its members are recognized across the commercial real estate finance industry for their unwavering commitment to client success. A desire to invest in the long-term value of that rare, employee-level dedication is what brought about Resilience's June 2023 formation. In short, Resilience was willing to invest in the irreplaceable experience of niche consulting experts regardless of poor market conditions, and Alliant was not. For years, Alliant has chronically underinvested in Harbor, creating a gap in services for clients while also losing many of the industry's most experienced consultants.

Claims made by Alliant that Rasmussen, during her time as COO of Harbor Group, "called for" a reduction in force of over half of the company's staff are categorically false. In April 2023, Rasmussen informed Alliant's executives in writing that cutting additional staff was counterproductive and would render Harbor incapable of meeting the needs its clients' needs. Alliant rejected Rasmussen's recommendation and demanded Harbor dramatically reduce expenses. Such a decision was in line with Alliant's longstanding policy of layoffs, furloughs, and denial of resources during slow business periods attributable to market factors. For five years, up to and including in May 2023 correspondence referenced by the complaint, Rasmussen consistently fought against the damaging business decisions imposed by Alliant on Harbor Group, which created a toxic environment of overwork and demonstrated a complete disregard for the highly specialized needs of Harbor Group clients.

Nonetheless, Alliant continued to place quarterly profits over client's needs and long-term success, as they did in June 2023, when, in spite of warnings and concerns voiced by Rasmussen, Alliant mandated an expense reduction amounting to 55% of total Harbor employees and left no operational recourse for the clients being served by them. At less than half of its former size, Harbor was no longer equipped to manage some of its large and specialized clients, not because of any action by Rasmussen, but because Alliant chose to fire or underpay the consultants who worked with those clients rather than maintain the salary expense.

In its various ongoing lawsuits, Alliant has itself repeatedly asserted that employees are free to pursue a better opportunity. After Alliant's business decisions left Harbor a shadow of its former self and with no access to additional resources, many of the remaining, post-layoff staff chose to do exactly that. Rasmussen, Resilience, and all of its members understand that client relationships are built on quality of work, consistency of delivery, and confidence that the availability of consultants and services is always assured, regardless of the economic cycles of real estate markets. Alliant was not willing to invest in the cost of this commitment. Resilience Insurance Advisory's decision to fill the gap created by Alliant is, in the words of Alliant, "not a tort – it's called capitalism."

At Resilience Insurance Analytics, we're continuing a legacy: one built on the firmly held belief that every client, every deal, and every step of your review deserves the attention and expertise of a deeply experienced consultant.

