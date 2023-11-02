Populus Financial Group Donates $10,000 to MenzFit Giving Men a Fresh Start

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Populus Financial Group, Inc. donates $10,000 to MenzFit, an organization whose mission is to ensure long-term gainful employment and financial fitness to low-income men who are largely minority with little formal education. MenzFit was founded in March 2001, with a relatively simple concept - give a suit and a start to low-income men. However, MenzFit soon recognized that was not enough.

MenzFit started a career development program designed to eliminate barriers to employment for low-income men. In this program, volunteers build the client's confidence and explore any concerns or anxieties they may have before a job interview. They also provide successful interviewing techniques and review the client's resume for accuracy. MenzFit provides a suit for the client's initial interview and a week's worth of clothing once they obtain a job. Complimentary tailoring, haircuts, and grooming services are also available.

"I am thrilled to continue our partnership with Populus Financial Group. Their support through the years has helped MenzFit provide much needed services to disadvantaged men so they can have the resources they need to achieve success," says, MenzFit Founder & President, Rhonda Willingham.

Populus Financial Group has been partners with MenzFit since 2008, donating over $85,000 to help veterans, terminated or laid-off workers, recent immigrants, recovering addicts, the disabled, homeless, returning citizens and public assistance recipients rebuild their lives.

"We are proud to support MenzFit and their valuable mission to provide career development services, professional attire, and financial literacy services to disadvantaged men," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Populus Financial Group. "Their program is changing the lives of so many in the communities where we live and work."

MenzFit has been a partner of ACE Cash Express for 15 years as part of ACE's corporate giving program, the ACE Community Fund. The ACE Community Fund is committed to empowering organizations that help children, provide education, and promote financial literacy in the communities it serves. For more information regarding ACE Cash Express and Populus Financial Group, go to https://www.populusfinancial.com . For more information on MenzFit visit their website at https://www.menzfit.org/ .

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About MenzFit

MenzFit changes lives, families and communities by providing work readiness services that reduce barriers to employment for underserved, low-income and disadvantaged men such as interview preparation, financial literacy workshops, mental health, men's health, professional clothing (such as suits, shoes, and shirts for interviews), and mentorship to improve job retention. Our participants include returning citizens, recovering substance abusers, transitioning homeless, veterans, and the unemployed.

