eBay Opens Authentic Streetwear Store on Canal Street in NYC

New retail shop will feature on-site authentication by eBay's streetwear experts, and sell items from Aimé Leon Dore, BAPE, Kith, and Supreme

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay announces the launch of "Canal Street Wear," a retail shop in NYC with an unrivaled selection of authentic streetwear and sneakers from top eBay sellers. Shoppers will have access to authentic items from the most popular and coveted brands, verified by eBay Authenticity Guarantee – the marketplace's authentication service that recently expanded to streetwear.

With the expansion of its Authenticity Guarantee to streetwear, eBay’s Canal Street Wear shop opens today in NYC with an unrivaled selection of authentic streetwear and sneakers. (PRNewswire)

The streetwear industry is estimated to be worth more than $180 billion1 – and on eBay, global searches for streetwear have increased by more than 150% since the beginning of the year. As the industry has grown, counterfeiting of goods has also grown – creating a seed of doubt amongst enthusiasts. Canal Street Wear brings eBay's incredible selection of authentic streetwear into the hands of shoppers on Manhattan's infamous Canal Street – a longtime hub for bootleg, counterfeit and gray-market goods.

"Enthusiasts go to eBay to find every drop from the past few decades, from late 90's Supreme and Virgil era Louis Vuitton, to younger brands like Palace and Aimé Leon Dore," said Charis Marquez, Global VP of Fashion at eBay. "Expanding Authenticity Guarantee to streetwear brings peace of mind that every item is the real deal and furthers our efforts to make eBay the most trusted destination for streetwear. Canal Street Wear highlights eBay's incredible selection and commitment to authenticity."

Canal Street Wear's merchandise was curated from top rated eBay sellers NYMilan , RIF and Soled Out Jersey City . Shoppers can score items from the latest releases as well as sought-after classics, including styles like the iconic Supreme Morrisey t-shirt, classic Off-White hoodies, Nike x COMME des GARÇONS sneakers, and plenty of Aimé Leon Dore New Balance sneakers. Additional items include coveted pieces from some of the most commonly faked brands like BAPE, Louis Vuitton, Chrome Hearts and more. Shoppers can also bring in streetwear items from their own closets to have them authenticated on-site by eBay's team of streetwear experts.

Canal Street Wear follows recent enhancements to eBay's shopping experience in the fashion category, from the expansion of eBay Authenticity Guarantee, to the launch of eBay consignment and the acquisition of Certilogo – an AI-powered authentication provider. Authenticity Guarantee for streetwear is available for select apparel items from eligible brands in the men's and women's clothing categories, in new or pre-owned condition for $200+.

Canal Street Wear Details:

Shoppers can visit Canal Street Wear (331 Canal Street) on November 3 and 4, from 12 pm - 7 pm ET.

Outside New York, shop eBay's unparalleled streetwear selection inspired by Canal Street Wear and learn more about Authenticity Guarantee online .

For more information, follow @ebaysneakers on Instagram and Twitter.

eBay Authenticity Guarantee for Streetwear Eligibility

Currently, Authenticity Guarantee is available for select apparel items within the following brands: Adidas, Aimé Leon Dore, Alexander Wang, Balenciaga, BAPE, Burberry, Cactus Plant Flea Market, Chrome Hearts, Comme Des Garcons, Dior, Eric Emanuel, Fendi, Fear of God, Givenchy, Gucci, Jordan, Kith, Louis Vuitton, Nike, Off-White, OVO, Palace, Palm Angels, Prada, Raf Simons, Rhude, Stone Island, Supreme, Versace, Vetements, and Visvim. Apparel items must be listed in the men's or women's clothing categories, in new or pre-owned condition, starting at $200.

eBay Authenticity Guarantee for Sneakers Eligibility

Currently, Authenticity Guarantee is available for select models within the following brands: Yeezy, Jordan, Nike, adidas, New Balance, Asics, Vans, Reebok, Converse, Puma, Balenciaga, Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Maison Margiela, Louis Vuitton, Crocs, Off-White, Fear of God, Dior, Y-3, YEEZY SEASON, BAPE, Versace, Visvim, Golden Goose, Rick Owens, Alexander McQueen, Alexander Wang, RHUDE, Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Burberry, Valentino, Buscemi, Giuseppe Zanotti, Givenchy, MCM, Salomon, Hoka One One, On Running and MSCHF. Sneakers must be listed in the men's or women's athletic shoes, boys' shoes, girls' shoes, unisex kids' shoes or baby shoes categories. We currently authenticate select items that are in new or pre-owned condition and starting at $75 (with the exception of sneakers listed in the baby shoes category, with eligibility starting at $100).

