CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES INVESTOR CONFERENCE SCHEDULE FOR NOVEMBER 2023

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, today announced its investor conference schedule for November 2023:
- Nov. 9, 2023 – The Baird's Global Industrial Conference
Peter Johansson, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Chicago - 1:45 pm CT presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day.
- Nov. 15, 2023 – The 15th Annual Southwest IDEAS Conference
Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer
Dallas – 8:00 am CT presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day.
- Nov. 16, 2023 – The 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Investor Conference
Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer
New York – Conducting meetings throughout the day.
The presentations will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.cecoenviro.com.
ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL
CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets across the globe through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil and gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.
Company Contact:
Peter Johansson
Chief Financial and Strategy Officer
888-990-6670
Investor Relations Contact:
Steven Hooser and Jean Marie Young
Three Part Advisors
214-872-2710
Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com
News Media:
Kimberly Plaskett
Corporate Communications Director
CECO-Communications@OneCECO.com
