Unveiling the Hottest Trends in Children, Baby, and Maternity Products at the 134th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase 3 of 134th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair") showcases a diverse array of high-quality products from October 31st to November 4th. Exhibitors represent five major categories including Toys, Children Baby and Maternity, Fashion and Home Textiles. As the exhibition section lately adjusted from Phase 2 to 3, Children Baby and Maternity section, with its exhibition area increasing from 11,000 to approximately 20,000 square meters, has attracted particular attention from buyers from all over the world.

Shifeng Cultural Development Co., Ltd. is gearing up to unveil an impressive lineup of products, encompassing electronic and electric remote control toys, alloy car models, among a diverse range of offerings. One of the standout attractions is the Buzz Penguin, an extraordinary electronic smart toy for various early education and educational features, including intelligent parroting and the ability to play songs by tapping on a desktop. Moreover, this exceptional toy's wings and bamboo dragonfly respond and rotate in sync with the music, making it a reliable companion for entertaining and cultivating children's musical sensibilities. To access more information about the company, please click on https://goo.su/lQ13c.

Hubei Little Sun Baby Products Co., Ltd. showcased a range of top-notch baby strollers with aluminum alloy frames at the Canton Fair. The stroller and bassinet feature a dual-fold design, significantly reducing the stroller's folded size for easy storage and portability. The wheels of these strollers are made using PV integrated molding process, ensuring high wear resistance and shock absorption. They can be used on all types of roads, offering a safer and more comfortable ride for your little ones. For more information on the strollers, visit https://goo.su/VRp7VfD.

Huzhou Youtao Clothing Co., Ltd. ("Youtao") made a splash at the Fair with its innovative swimsuits and Lolita skirts. The swimsuits, made from unique patented fabrics, are a perfect blend of quality and style, while the Lolita skirts, inspired by traditional clothing styles, are infused with imaginative Chinese design elements, creating a unique and trendy style. "We have amplified our endeavors in patented fabric and accessory research and development. At the Canton Fair, we anticipate presenting our comfortable, health-conscious, and vibrant children's clothing products to a global audience." said Mr. Wu, Director of Sales of Youtao. Visit https://goo.su/eXl0UHF for more details.

A wide range of maternity, baby, and children's items were showcased at the 134th Canton Fair, offering scientifically-backed, diverse, and high-quality products and care solutions. For further details about the exhibition, please visit the Canton Fair's official website at https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/posts/646531331412942848, or contact caiyiyi via caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn.

