SUBARU TO ADOPT TESLA NORTH AMERICAN CHARGING STANDARD ON NORTH AMERICAN BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLES

NACS provides access to Tesla Supercharging network

System will become available in 2025

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that its parent company, Subaru Corporation, reached an agreement with Tesla, Inc. to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for the charging ports of its battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to be launched in North America beginning in 2025.

To provide customers with access to the extensive Tesla charging network, Subaru will adopt NACS ports on certain Subaru BEVs launched in North America beginning in 2025 and will continue to advance NACS adoption for its subsequent BEVs to be launched after that.

Additionally, Subaru plans to provide access to an adapter enabling NACS charging from 2025 for customers owning or leasing applicable Subaru BEVs equipped with the Combined Charging System (CCS). Customers of NACS-compatible Subaru BEVs will gain access to more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America, significantly enhancing charging convenience.

Under the new management structure established in June 2023, Subaru has announced a goal of "aiming for 50% of total global sales to be BEVs in 2030" to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality.

