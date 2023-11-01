Boerne ISD Selects SparkCognition's AI Solution to Advance Campus Safety

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, a global leader in B2B artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions, today announced that Boerne Independent School District (ISD) deployed the company's computer vision solution to assist with situational awareness for scenarios that could compromise campus safety. The initial focus included understanding building access, leveraging SparkCognition's Visual AI Advisor to identify and alert school officials to unauthorized door access or use at Kendall Elementary School. Located in Boerne, TX, Boerne ISD is a PK-12 school district with over 10,000 students across 12 campuses.

"At Boerne ISD, we remain committed to the safety and well-being of our students, educators, and staff," said Rick Goodrich, Chief of Safety and Security at Boerne ISD. "By using SparkCognition's Visual AI Advisor, we were able to complement and extend our safety measures, providing proactive alerts to our staff and ensuring the building access security."

Over 353,000 students have been exposed to gun incidents since Columbine, with 1,924 school shooting incidents since 1970, growing year over year. "Traditional school safety measures are reactive in nature and have fallen short of expectations," said Stephen Gold, CMO at SparkCognition. "Whether it's identifying an open door, dangerous weapon, or student needing medical attention, SparkCognition's Visual AI Advisor can run dozens of use cases on a single camera providing instantaneous alerts, alarms, and designated actions."

SparkCognition Visual AI Advisor is a secure and proactive computer vision solution that leverages existing cameras to analyze situations in real-time and provide actionable alerts. It scales to thousands of cameras using a low-code/no-code integration framework and deploys at the edge, ensuring privacy and enterprise security. Visual AI Advisor has been contracted on over 147,000 cameras across 16 countries, and features 125+ pre-built use cases for safety, security, operational efficiency, quality control, and situational awareness.

SparkCognition's award-winning AI solutions allow organizations to predict future outcomes, prescribe next actions, empower people, and protect assets. We partner with the world's industry leaders to analyze, optimize, and learn from all types of data, augment human intelligence, drive profitable growth, and achieve operational excellence. Our patented AI technologies include machine learning, deep neural networks, natural language processing, generative AI, and computer vision—enabling productivity, innovation, and accelerating digital transformation. Our solutions solve critical problems, prevent unexpected downtime, maximize asset performance, deliver net-zero initiatives, proactively address safety, and prevent cyberattacks. To learn more about how SparkCognition's AI solutions can unlock the power in your data, visit www.sparkcognition.com .

