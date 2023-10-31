Yeastar Announces 2023 Yeahs Awards Winners for Customer and Partner Success

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar, the world's leading provider of Unified Communications (UC), announced the winners of its 2023 Yeahs Awards yesterday at its annual event, Yeastar Day. The Yeahs Awards recognize the outstanding achievements of Yeastar's partners and their finest projects featuring Yeastar technologies.

This year's Yeahs Awards recipients are:

NCX Solutions

As one of Africa's largest municipal energy utilities, City Power has a clear mission: to provide sustainable power supply to the residents of Johannesburg. However, its aging analog system was hampering its communication efficiency and call center operations. NCX Solutions helped City Power upgrade to Yeastar P-Series Software Edition, a modern IP-based solution that improved its reliability, mobility, and interoperability as well as optimized workflows for its 200-seat call center.

Maxindo Raya

As a leading maritime and logistic operator in Southeast Asia, Meratus Group faced a daunting challenge: setting up a phone system for a new branch site in only four hours. The system also had to integrate with its analog PBX, Microsoft Teams, and Active Directory. Maxindo Raya rose to the occasion and deployed Yeastar P570 and VoIP gateways at the head office, along with Linkus Web Client for the branch staff. The new deployment enables seamless communication across sites with secure remote access and allows for future expansion.

SIPPER

As a branch office of the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company, SGS Thailand values communication efficiency highly. However, its old phone system was unreliable and inconsistent and failed to support remote work and international travel. SIPPER solved these problems by installing Yeastar P-Series Software Edition, a user-friendly and scalable solution that improved communication stability, mobility, and collaboration. With Linkus UC Clients and Microsoft 365 integration, the company can now work seamlessly across locations and platforms.

Visualforma

As part of the largest municipality in Portugal, Odemira City Council has over 4,000 terminals for providing essential public services. However, its outdated communication infrastructure was compromising its efficiency, performance, and quality of service. Visualforma equipped the council with Yeastar P-Series Software Edition, a secure, reliable, and scalable phone system with intuitive interfaces and robust reporting features. The council can now monitor and analyze call activities with enhanced visibility and make data-driven decisions for service delivery.

The grand Ace Distributor Award was presented to One-Net Communications from Singapore, who demonstrated outstanding performance in promoting Yeastar products to a diverse range of industries and customers. It also submitted the most customer cases, showcasing how Yeastar solutions helped solve various communication challenges and create value for different scenarios.

"We are excited to see how our valued partners have empowered customers across industries and geographical regions with Yeastar solutions," said Prince Cai, Vice President of Yeastar. "Every one of our partners has formed part of the excellence we have seen in the past year. We are grateful for their trust and look forward to growing together in 2024 and beyond."

Watch the award ceremony for more story details and partner interviews.

