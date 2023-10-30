AAFP Welcomes Steven P. Furr, MD, FAAFP, As New President of American Academy of Family Physicians

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven P. Furr, MD, FAAFP, a family physician in Jackson, Alabama, last week assumed the role of president of the American Academy of Family Physicians. The AAFP represents nearly 130,000 family physicians, residents and medical students nationwide. As AAFP president, Furr will advocate on behalf of family physicians and patients across the country to inspire positive changes in the U.S. health care system.

"The AAFP has been a cornerstone in my family medicine career — one that has helped me gain immeasurable knowledge, experiences and the ability to connect with family physicians across the country," said Furr. "During a time when the health care landscape is changing rapidly, we need family physicians as local, state and national leaders who are willing to do the hard but exciting work of improving our health care system for all. I look forward to each of us making that kind of difference during my time as president."

Furr is the co-founder of the Family Medical Clinic of Jackson, which also supports a small rural hospital and a local nursing home. Furr has cared for patients for more than 39 years.

A member of the AAFP since 1981, Furr served as an Alabama delegate to the AAFP Congress of Delegates and has chaired reference committees on advocacy and health of the public and science. He was also a member and chair of the Commission on Continuing Professional Development. At the state chapter level, Furr has held various leadership roles in the Alabama Academy of Family Physicians, including chapter president and chairman of the board.

Furr has made a thoughtful and meaningful impact on health care throughout his career. He was inducted into the Alabama Healthcare Hall of Fame in 2012. In 2014, he received the University of South Alabama National Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni Award. In addition, he was given the 2018 Paul W. Burleson Award in recognition for faithful and meritorious service to the profession of medicine by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama. In 2023, Furr was honored by the University of South Alabama Whiddon College of Medicine and received the 50 People of Influence Award for his positive impact on the university's medical school. He continues to serve as a trustee of the University of South Alabama and as a member of the Health Affairs Committee and the Health Credentialing Board Committee.

"Despite the challenges in our health care system, never have the opportunities that lie before us been more important and life changing — from new health innovations to vaccines to the unwavering trust between patient and physician. The AAFP is at the forefront of it all," said Furr. "I look forward to working with, advocating for, promoting and protecting the family physician and their patients."

Furr is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and has the AAFP Degree of Fellow, an earned degree awarded to family physicians for distinguished service and continuing medical education. Furr earned his Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of South Alabama. He earned his medical degree from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine, and he completed his residency at the University of Alabama Huntsville Family Practice Program.

About American Academy of Family Physicians

Founded in 1947, the AAFP represents 129,600 physicians and medical students nationwide. It is the largest medical society devoted solely to primary care. Family physicians conduct approximately one in five office visits — that's 192 million visits annually or 48 percent more than the next most visited medical specialty. Today, family physicians provide more care for America's underserved and rural populations than any other medical specialty. Family medicine's cornerstone is an ongoing, personal patient-physician relationship focused on integrated care. To learn more about the specialty of family medicine and the AAFP's positions on issues and clinical care, visit www.aafp.org. For information about health care, health conditions and wellness, please visit the AAFP's consumer website, www.familydoctor.org.

