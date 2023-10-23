CRISIL Ranked in Top 50 in Coveted Chartis RiskTech100 2024

Endorsement for CRISIL's expertise and solutions in the risk management space

Category winner for Model Validation for the second year in a row

MUMBAI, India and STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRISIL Limited, an S&P Global Company, has been ranked #49 in the RiskTech100® 2024 Ranking, part of Chartis' comprehensive annual report that independently recognizes the world's top 100 leading providers of risk and compliance technology as well as services and identifies winners in specific categories.

Further, for the second consecutive year, CRISIL has been selected as the winner of the Model Validation Category for its suite of innovative, technology-driven risk management solutions.

CRISIL's suite of innovative, technology-driven risk management solutions is crafted to expedite regulatory and internal compliance for financial institutions, enable informed decision-making, and deliver substantial cost efficiencies.

CRISIL's Model Validation capability, part of its Global Research & Risk Solutions practice, has broad expertise in model risk management — with experience across the entire model risk lifecycle including model development, validation, governance, inventory management, and risk management and control — that continues to be leveraged by clients globally.

Says Jan Larsen, President of Global Research & Risk Solutions, CRISIL, "We are pleased that CRISIL has been recognized for the excellence of its model risk management services. In this age of complex and rapidly shifting dynamics, our MRM practice helps clients improve their ability to measure and manage risk, enabling them to make better decisions."

Key risk management solutions developed by CRISIL to expedite regulatory and internal compliance for financial institutions by enabling more informed decision making and delivering substantial cost-efficiencies include:

Model Infinity : A cutting-edge, cloud-ready platform for model inventory, workflow, and governance in risk management. Tailored for each client, it leverages advanced analytics and robust reporting to address distinct model management and model risk management requirements. A cutting-edge, cloud-ready platform for model inventory, workflow, and governance in risk management. Tailored for each client, it leverages advanced analytics and robust reporting to address distinct model management and model risk management requirements.

Scenario Expansion Manager (SEM): This adaptable tool empowers financial institutions to seamlessly define, design, expand and analyze regulatory and internal stress-testing scenarios with precision and flexibility.

Credit+ ICON: The platform streamlines credit risk assessment and credit rating framework through a combination of objective and subjective methodologies, enabling decision-making at lenders. It also serves as a comprehensive borrower rating database, acknowledged as one of India's largest deployed internal risk rating solutions.

Says Ashish Vora, Head of Market Intelligence & Analytics (MI&A), CRISIL, "Credit+ ICON, which serves as an integrated credit rating and spreading solution, is individually tailored to enhance credit decision-making using its robust credit assessment models, artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics. It empowers financial institutions to host scorecards, rate obligors and facilities, and seamlessly integrate credit decision workflows. Built using best-in-class technology, Credit+ ICON is scalable, configurable and secure by design and elevates customer experience and operational efficiency."

Chartis Research is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Its goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance, through improved risk management, corporate governance, and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

About CRISIL Limited

CRISIL Privacy Policy

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2211784/4276223/CRISIL_logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE CRISIL Limited