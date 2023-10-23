Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Rosenzweig Insurance Agency, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Mineola, New York-based Rosenzweig Insurance Agency, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.) (PRNewswire)

Rosenzweig Insurance Agency is a full-service insurance broker with pharmacy expertise serving a diverse client base of small and medium-sized businesses as well as individuals throughout the United States. Larry Rosenzweig, Lynn Rosenzweig Derby and their team will remain in their current location and operate as part of Gallagher Agency Alliance under the direction of Jen Tadin, managing director of Gallagher's Global Small Business practice.

"Rosenzweig Insurance Agency has a long history of client-focused service and will enhance our capabilities in the small business space," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Larry, Lynn and their associates to Gallagher."

Gallagher Agency Alliance is a newly launched merger & acquisitions model targeting agencies that specialize in small business property/casualty insurance and employee benefits.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-5946/ paul_day1@ajg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.