Simpli.fi Appoints Evan Kolter as Chief Financial Officer

Former Meriplex Executive Joins the Leading Advertising Success Platform

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpli.fi, the Advertising Success Platform that provides programmatic advertising and workflow solutions to agencies, brands, and media companies, announced today the appointment of Evan Kolter as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Kolter is succeeding Andries Marx, who led Simpli.fi's finance and human resources teams through rapid growth over the last 10 years, and is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. Marx will remain with the company through the end of the year for an orderly transition.

Simpli.fi Chief Executive Officer Frost Prioleau stated, "I would like to thank Andries for his outstanding contributions to Simpli.fi over the past 10 years. Andries has played an instrumental role in the growth of the company. Not only has he built strong financial and HR teams, he also helped form the positive culture at Simpli.fi that we still enjoy. We are thankful for all he has done, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors."

"At the same time, we are very excited for Evan Kolter to join the Simpli.fi team. Evan is an accomplished CFO with broad experience in driving value creation across multiple industries," said Prioleau. "Evan's team-based approach will be a great fit for Simpli.fi as we continue to expand our team, our customer base, and set of solutions."

Most recently, Kolter served as Chief Financial Officer for Meriplex where he had responsibility for finance, accounting, taxes, and compliance. With over 17 years of experience in finance, Kolter was responsible for providing the financial foundation that enabled the organization to reach its strategic objectives. Prior to Meriplex, Kolter led organizations as both a CFO and EVP of finance. His experience spans multiple industries, focusing on banking and technology-enabled service providers, including TD Bank and Cardtronics. Kolter has overseen successful implementations of change management and guided companies through M&A activities. Kolter Holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee in Accounting and Finance.

"I am excited to join a leading player in adtech and I look forward to helping Simpli.fi achieve its next chapter of growth and transformation," said Kolter. "I'm also very thankful to Andries as he has built an exceptional team of talented professionals that I look forward to partnering with as we plan for Simpli.fi's next chapter."

About Simpli.fi

Simpli.fi is the leading Advertising Success Platform, providing programmatic advertising solutions and workflow software to over 2,000 media teams, agencies, and brands. Simpli.fi empowers advertisers to maximize relevance, in what they do, in the connections made, and in the results delivered across CTV, mobile, display, and other media types. Our platform delivers performance on budgets of all sizes, executing over 140,000 campaigns for 30,000 advertisers in a typical month. Simpli.fi's investors include leading private equity firms Blackstone and GTCR.

