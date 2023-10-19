ENow Launches Free Security Assessment Tool for Entra ID Application Governance

Leading provider of Microsoft 365 Workplace Productivity monitoring and reporting solutions is proud to announce a free application security tool that can quickly strengthen your organization's security posture.

CULVER CITY, Calif. , Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENow, a trusted software company with over 19 years' experience assisting organizations across the globe, has a long-standing reputation of simplifying complex monitoring scenarios for Entra ID, Active Directory and Microsoft 365 for their clients. By fostering open dialogue with our clients, trusted partners, Microsoft MVPs, and industry thought leaders over the past two decades – this has provided ENow with knowledge based on real-life customer pain points, and a solid position for tackling Entra ID application governance challenges head on – thereby developing a solution that is beneficial for a wide range of organizations.

"We quickly realized that application governance was a huge blind spot for most organizations and that since it was such a common problem, we wanted to provide a free tool that would help organizations better understand their current state" -Jay Gundotra, CEO and technical founder of ENow.

The ENow AppGov Score™ is a free assessment tool that quickly quantifies your application governance state. It includes a comprehensive Application Governance Assessment report that runs over 24 different checks against your tenant and then gives you your AppGov Score.

ENow believes that our new AppGov Score™ and full paid solution, ENow App Governance Accelerator, will help organizations identify application security risks and quickly put in an application governance policy. We have also launched a community site will feature a blog and steady stream of high-quality content written by Microsoft security MVPs so where you can find answers and improve your application security posture. The site includes a forum where you can share recommended practices and receive constructive feedback for the community, including Microsoft security MVPs. We believe these resources will provide the tools needed to elevate identity architects to a power position where they can be proactive, vs. reactive, and able to implement a successful application governance strategy for their organization.

Do you know your AppGov Score™?

About ENow :

When Jay Gundotra founded ENow in 2004, the goal was simple: Transform the chaos and complexity of Microsoft service outages into a simple visual dashboard that delivers immediate actionable insights needed to quickly solve issues. Our founder's domain knowledge and firsthand experience as a Microsoft Exchange and Active Directory administrator has been the key ingredient in making the complex simple for businesses. The result is an award-winning platform that optimizes the service delivery of mission critical Microsoft collaboration and identity platforms, while increasing morale and productivity in the IT department.

As a Microsoft Partner, ENow is trusted by large enterprises around the globe, ENow manages over 550 million employees in over 130 countries and its technologies monitor over 22 billion transactions per week.

ENow specializes in optimizing the service delivery of mission-critical Microsoft collaboration and identity infrastructure. Our digital experience monitoring and analytics for Entra ID, Active Directory and Microsoft 365 transforms the way IT supports these complex services which enable organizations to improve service delivery, increase workplace productivity, and lower total cost of ownership while maintaining robust security against unauthorized access.

