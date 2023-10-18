Infosys and Google Cloud expand alliance to help enterprises transform into AI-first organizations

Generative AI Labs to accelerate development of industry AI solutions with Infosys Topaz and Google Cloud generative AI technologies

Infosys will train 20,000 practitioners on Google Cloud's generative AI technologies and launch Generative AI Labs to develop industry solutions and accelerate business transformation

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it is expanding its alliance with Google Cloud to help enterprises build AI-powered experiences leveraging Infosys Topaz offerings and Google Cloud's generative AI solutions.

As part of the expansion, Infosys will create the new global Generative AI Labs to develop industry-specific AI solutions and platforms, which will help enterprises infuse generative AI into their business processes. Infosys will also train 20,000 practitioners on Google Cloud's gen AI solutions, including Vertex AI and Duet AI in Google Workspace, to ensure organizations have the professional services expertise and resources to successfully develop, implement, and manage any type of generative AI project.

This alliance between Infosys and Google Cloud builds on Infosys' existing data, analytics & AI expertise on Google Cloud. Infosys is actively working with Google Cloud to develop a suite of transformative AI platforms and industry solutions for a range of business scenarios, including Consumer AI, autonomous supply chain, autonomous marketing, anti-money laundering and customer services transformation. A wide range of its existing platforms and solutions are being enhanced with Infosys Topaz and Google Cloud generative AI capabilities. These include Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform, Infosys Applied AI Platform, Infosys Customer Intelligence Platform, Infosys Data Streams, and Infosys Supply Chain AI Platform among others.

The joint capabilities will help create a strong foundation for enterprises towards AI-enabled transformation. For example, Infosys Topaz and Google Cloud generative AI recently helped a leading consumer goods company in successfully launching an AI Twin to assist in real time planning of marketing spend, promotion, and product supply across markets. In another case, for a major telecommunications company, Infosys built a new data and AI capability on Google Cloud to drive growth through digital channels and support the end-to-end customer journey from prospecting to servicing. Infosys AI-powered solutions use insights to improve customer experience, drive sales, and redefine client's digital business strategy for long term success.

Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys, said, "Infosys has been long making investments in the AI space. We are leveraging generative AI to deliver transformative business solutions as well as integrating it in many of our offerings to accelerate productivity. The combined strength of Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities, Infosys Cobalt, and Infosys Topaz will help enterprises transform and future-proof their business, built on strong digital, cloud, and next-generation AI capabilities."

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, said, "Generative AI is fundamentally changing how businesses operate, from enabling supply chain managers to operate more sustainably to helping marketers more efficiently create campaigns. Through our expanded partnership with Infosys, we will give our mutual customers the resources and skills needed to use generative AI today to create real-world value for their organizations."

Bringing generative AI to Infosys platforms

Infosys has a long history of helping customers transform with Google Cloud's data analytics and AI. Now, Infosys will work with Google Cloud to develop a suite of gen AI platforms, leveraging the strength and expertise of Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt in enabling business transformation for enterprises. Together, Infosys and Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities will solve large and complex problems with emerging technology solutions across both business and technology domains.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, and our corporate actions including acquisitions. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov . Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Infosys