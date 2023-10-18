Ecolution Power and Avalon Wheeler Freight Services Partner to Create Eco-Friendly Refrigerated Trailers

Groundbreaking collaboration creates Ecolution Power Company's first significant customer using recycled energy to power refrigeration on freight vehicles

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecolution Power Company, an industry leader in kinetic energy technologies, has entered into a strategic partnership with Avalon Wheeler Freight Services (AWFS), a Florida-based transportation and shipping company, that will become the first customer of Ecolution Power using recycled power in its fleet of refrigerated (reefer) trailers.

Both companies signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to fund the creation of an innovative Reefer prototype. With this cost-saving clean technology, AWFS desires to retrofit its fleet of 40 refrigerated trailers. This "reefer" can recharge its batteries while in motion, leveraging Ecolution's unique Module Active Response System (MARS) technology, the brainchild of Johnny Then-Gautier, Ecolution's CTO and Co-Founder. This refrigerated trailer marks a significant step in establishing an affordable, clean, and sustainable energy alternative for the freight sector. Testing for this venture will commence in Florida during the first quarter of 2024.

"Ecolution's MARS technology reduces the need for reefer trailers to rely on diesel fuel generators to power refrigeration," said Johanne Medina Then, CEO of Ecolution. "By harnessing and storing kinetic energy, we are transforming the landscape of refrigerated transportation. This offers significant cost benefits to freight companies like AWFS and promotes cost savings on fuel while creating a more sustainable fleet. The MARS system can also heat and cool the tractor's cabin, saving an estimated gallon of diesel fuel consumed by the truck each day to control cabin temperature. This savings amounts to roughly $1000 saved per month."

Sandy Perez, President/Owner and CEO of AWFS underscored the company's dedication to advancing cutting-edge green energy technologies. "Joining forces with Ecolution perfectly aligns with AWFS' commitment to operate a fleet that prioritizes environmental sustainability. We eagerly anticipate launching this pilot initiative with Ecolution, paving the way for widespread adoption across our refrigerated vehicles."

About Avalon Wheeler Freight Services

Founded in 2016, Avalon Wheeler Freight Services LLC is a leading provider of transportation solutions with an expansive fleet of refrigerated (reefer) trucks serving a wide range of industries across the United States. With its headquarters in Cape Canaveral, FL, its fleet of 60 trucks service various industries and business needs in Florida. Additional information can be found at https://awfsllc.com .

About Ecolution Power Company

Ecolution Power Company is a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions dedicated to driving the transition to clean and efficient power generation. With focus on innovation and environmental stewardship, Ecolution develops cutting-edge technologies that optimize energy usage while reducing the carbon footprint. Through its commitment to sustainability, Ecolution aims to create a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come. Ecolution is partnered with and supported by top industry innovators including Wabash, Meritor (Supporter), NVIDIA (Partner), WATCO (Supporter), Miller Electric, and the Wharton School. More information can be found at www.ecolutionpower.com

Ecolution closes its pre-Series-A crowdfunding campaign next week on StartEngine. Investments may be made to the company directly by visiting the StartEngine website .

