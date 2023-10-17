Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author Karen Mangia Dishes Up Culinary Memoir With Her Living 100 Year-Old WWII Veteran Grandfather

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We're all hungry for something. Success. Freedom. Love. Joy. Acceptance. Belonging. Along our search for satiety, we stuff ourselves with everything from activities and accomplishments to social media and stuff. Only to discover we still don't feel full. Like we have enough. Have done enough. Or are enough. What would it take to truly nourish ourselves and others?

The front cover of (PRNewswire)

In her latest book, "Sundays With Salvator: 52 Recipes to Cultivate Conversation, Connection & Community," bestselling author Karen Mangia invites readers to eavesdrop on decades of dinner discussions between her and her 100 year-old, first generation American, WWII Veteran grandfather. Together, they delve deep into the true nature of success and explore how to leave a lasting legacy.

Author Karen Mangia, shares, "'Sundays With Salvator' is my passion project and pays tribute to the traditions we all cherish, from family recipes to generational wisdom to gathering rituals. I'm thrilled for readers to savor the story, from conversation sparks to culinary secrets and more."

This heartwarming memoir inspires readers to experiment with simple ingredients to fold into their own lives and to cultivate conversation, connection, community and contentment.

Early Praise for "Sundays With Salvator":

Christopher Schembra, #1 Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author and USA Today's "Gratitude Guru," describes the book as "a captivating read that celebrates genuine connections in our fast-paced world" and reveals "the recipe to live a life without regrets."

"Sundays With Salvator" is available exclusively on Amazon , offering readers a heartwarming and insightful journey into the world of generational wisdom, culinary concoctions, and the recipe for contentment.

About the Author:

Karen Mangia is a catalyst, creator, connector, coach and culinarian who sparks success for thousands of individuals, teams and organizations globally each year. She is a tenured tech executive, board member, coach, keynote speaker and the author of four other books: "Success From Anywhere," "Success With Less," "Listen Up!" and "Working From Home." To learn more, visit karenmangia.com .

About the Book:

Sundays With Salvator: 52 Recipes To Cultivate Conversation, Connection, And Community by Karen Mangia

Release Date: October 15, 2023

Pages: 265

Format: Softcover

Price: $24.95

ISBN: 979-8-9890338-0-5

Media Contact:

For review copies, author interviews, excerpt requests, or additional information, please contact:

Laura Witlox

Rev Your Mojo

Email: laura@revyourmojo.com

#SundaysWithSalvator

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Karen Mangia