PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES INTEXO SOCIETA BENEFIT, STRENGTHENING ITS MARKET ACCESS AND REGULATORY STRATEGY OFFERING

Through the merger with Intexo Società Benefit, one of the largest and most accomplished market access services providers in Italy, PLG adds critical scale to its emerging offering in the strategic area of market access, opening up growth opportunities across the European market.

PARIS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProductLife Group (PLG), the specialized global provider of regulatory, scientific, vigilance and quality services for the life sciences industries, announces the acquisition of Intexo Società Benefit, an Italian consultancy specialized in regulatory and market access support.

Founded in 1976, Intexo Società Benefit provides clients with an integrated market access and regulatory affairs offering covering access strategies, market and payer research, health economics evaluations, patient advocacy, negotiations and contracting, pricing and reimbursement as well as strategic regulatory. The group specializes in highly innovative products, including oncology, orphan drugs and advanced therapeutic medicinal products (ATMPs).

Mariangela Prada, CEO of Intexo, said: "The merger with PLG creates the opportunity to provide a Europe-wide market access platform, while paving the way to developing a global market access community. The merger with PLG perfectly complements our service offerings by leveraging our strong local market expertise while providing our clients with broader reach. We are eager to see these opportunities unfold as they will bring vast benefits to our clients, team members and, in the end, to patients," said Ms. Mariangela Prada.

"Together with PLG, we can optimize the regulatory and access path as well as partner with our clients to execute the entire development program. For our clients, this will mean reduced risk, reduced costs, increased success rates and faster time to market. For the patient, this means higher quality treatments without unnecessary delay," she added.

Xavier Duburcq, CEO of PLG, commented: "The acquisition of Intexo fits with our objective to strengthen our health economics and market access expertise. As the pace of clinical development accelerates and the boundaries between medical, commercial, regulatory, access, and HEOR tend to merge, we see a huge opportunity to develop cutting-edge integrated service offerings for our clients."

"Joining forces with PLG further expands the support we can provide to our clients, starting with the one we can offer to the Italian companies in their internationalization process" said Matteo Mantovani, Chairman of Intexo. "Both companies share a pioneering spirit, long-held reputations for scientific rigor, and an excellent client service ethos. We're proud to play a role in augmenting the way sponsors tap into markets and improve patients' lives."

Emmanuel Riffault, COO of PLG, said: "PLG and Intexo share a common philosophy of excellence, and a proven reputation as strategic business partners for life sciences management teams. By merging our like-minded pools of expertise, we are enhancing our offering across all relevant dimensions of drug development, to optimize market access for new therapies."

About ProductLife Group:

ProductLife Group's mission is to improve human health by delivering regulatory & compliance services for the safe and effective use of healthcare solutions. PLG supports clients through the entire product life cycle, combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries. It provides consulting and outsourcing services in the areas of product development, regulatory affairs, quality management and compliance, vigilance and medical information, covering both established products and innovative therapeutics & diagnostics.

With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to people and customers, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

For more information, visit https://productlifegroup.com/

Intexo Società Benefit

Intexo Società Benefit is a consultancy company which aids the healthcare sector's Companies by supporting their Regulatory Affairs and Patient Access functions with its experience and in-depth knowledge of the business dynamics and needs. Intexo´s core value is the integration of science, regulatory processes and market dynamics, in order to accompany the product throughout its entire life cycle, anticipating the context and seizing the opportunities at any stage of development.

Intexo Società Benefit team is made up of a group of experts in the healthcare matter with a diversified professional background, who have grown up in both corporate and institutional contexts, to which is added a network of selected consultants and partners.

For more information, visit https://www.intexo.it/en/

