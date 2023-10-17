Fraser Communications Wins Eight 2023 MarCom Global Creative Awards

Campaigns for corporate, government and non-profit clients recognized as best in industry

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraser Communications, a leading marketing and communications agency based in Los Angeles, won top honors in multiple categories in the 2023 MarCom Global Creative Awards, an international creative competition for marketing and communication professionals.

Fraser Communications received a total of eight awards, including a Platinum Award in Strategic Communications, Digital Marketing for its "We Are All Hybrids" campaign for Toyota Motor Company, a Platinum Award in Audio & Radio, PSA for its CalEITC4Me "Everyday Heroes" campaign for Golden State Opportunity, and three Gold Awards for their work on behalf of Lexus Motor Company, the State of Missouri and Golden State Opportunity. Fraser Communications also received honorable mentions for their efforts on behalf of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the Clean Power Alliance.

"We are thrilled to have received this recognition from MarCom Global Creative Competition and our peers," said Dr. Renee Fraser, PhD, CEO of Fraser Communications. "These accolades reflect our dedication to delivering inspired, research-driven creative and results-focused campaigns for our valued clients. We are incredibly proud of our team's hard work and commitment to producing original work that inspires positive change and raises awareness."

The MarCom Global Creative Competition is sponsored by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals, a 28-year old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals, and recognizes outstanding achievements in marketing and communications.

The awards are judged by industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Fraser Communications' multiple wins underscore their leadership and innovation in the field, and commitment to producing ground-breaking work for their clients.

About Fraser Communications

For 25 years, Fraser Communications, a certified woman owned advertising and marketing agency, has created impactful and innovative campaigns for a diverse range of clients, and continues to lead the way in developing award-winning marketing and awareness efforts that utilize all forms of media and help their clients achieve their goals. (www.frasercommunications.com)

