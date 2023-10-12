Longstanding Commitment to Diversity, Supporting Suppliers Rewarded

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis honored with Corporation of the Year awards from MMSDC, CAMSC

Company named Best in Class by Great Lakes Women's Business Council

Honors recognize Stellantis' efforts to strengthening DEI supply chain

Stellantis' commitment to diversity and inclusion in the supply chain was recently recognized by three organizations that awarded the company's efforts.

Stellantis has been honored as the Corporation of the Year by both the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC) and the Canadian Aboriginal Minority Supplier Council (CAMSC), while also receiving a Best in Class award from the Great Lakes Women's Business Council (WBC).

"At Stellantis, we are deeply humbled and honored to win these awards," said Bruno Olvera, Stellantis head of diversity supplier development. "These prestigious recognitions are a testament to our unwavering commitment to championing diversity, inclusion and empowerment of diverse businesses. We've worked tirelessly to create a culture of collaboration and support with our global suppliers, with a special focus on empowering underrepresented businesses and communities. We are again motivated to double down on our efforts and forge ahead in our mission for a more inclusive supply chain."

The MMSDC honor, part of the organization's Ambassadors Championing Excellence (ACE) Awards, recognizes excellence and ongoing commitment to working with and helping to develop and mentor minority business enterprises.

In 2022, Stellantis spent $3 billion with more than 100 Tier 1 MMSDC-certified minority business enterprises. Since 1983, the company has sourced approximately $100 billion to diverse firms.

Additionally, several Stellantis executives and employees were nominated for individual ACE Awards this year.

The CAMSC recognizes outstanding contributions and achievements by corporations and indigenous and diverse-owned businesses in supporting supplier diversity in Canada. Stellantis was also honored with CAMSC's Procurement Business Advocate of the Year award.

In 2022, Stellantis spent more than $1.5 billion (CAD) with CAMSC-certified aboriginal and minority-owned businesses in Canada. To ensure that indigenous and minority-owned businesses get the opportunity to be part of the company's investment in Canada's first large-scale lithium-ion battery production plant being built in Windsor, Stellantis hosted the NextStar Energy Windsor Battery Plant Inclusive Supplier Event, which attracted more than 400 indigenous and minority-owned businesses across Canada.

Stellantis' Best in Class award from the Great Lakes WBC is in the Excellence in Supplier Diversity category. The honor is awarded to "corporations that have excelled in all major categories surveyed, including women's business enterprise spend and capacity building, and advocacy for women-owned businesses." High-scoring companies that win the top Best in Class award also support women's advocacy organizations by participating on boards and committees, and by supporting them financially. In 2022, Stellantis partnered with the Great Lakes WBC to develop the MentorWE program, which was designed to prepare women-owned suppliers for future contracting and procurement opportunities while further expanding Stellantis' support of initiatives to empower diverse suppliers.

Stellantis' unwavering support to diversity and inclusion reached a momentous milestone in 2023, with the Supplier Diversity Program celebrating its 40th year. The program's hard work was additionally honored earlier this year, when the company was recognized as having the No. 2 Supplier Diversity Program in the U.S. by Fair360 (formerly DiversityInc).

