KRELLTECH LAUNCHES LIGHTWORKS SOLUTION GROUP

New Division Tackles the Most Challenging Photonic Projects

NEPTUNE CITY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2023 -- KrellTech, the leading manufacturer of optical polishing and inspection equipment, announced today the formation of its LightWorks Solutions Group dedicated to customer-driven photonic projects.

LightWorks consists of select KrellTech engineers with diverse disciplines ranging from mechanical engineering to optical design. It is a highly customer-centric unit, targeting unique applications with the most demanding requirements.

Justin Frick, Team Leader, believed that a group separate from KrellTech's general engineering department would be able to better focus on customer needs. "LightWorks will manage technologically difficult and customer specific projects. This includes assistance during early R&D stages, as well as providing design strategies for higher volume production and manufacturing."

The standard KrellTech optical polishing and fiber optic inspection equipment line is positioned for applications ranging from optical medical devices to fiber optic gyroscopes, to PICs and quantum chips. LightWorks leverages these products' advanced features and benefits. "Of course, we will draw upon existing and proven KrellTech equipment, modifying operation and enhancing performance to meet a specific project's demands," says Frick. "However, our group will be able to focus on specialized design and engineering support."

"KrellTech has a history of product innovation and is the "go-to" company for unique customer applications," added Frick. "The formation of LightWorks cements KrellTech's role as a partner for photonic innovation."

About KrellTech

For over 30 years, USA-based KrellTech has manufactured advanced polishing systems and equipment for processing photonic components in markets ranging from telecom to industrial sensing, and bio-medical to avionics. Our innovative approach to optical processing integrates polishing operations with in-line inspection techniques for immediate quality feedback, reduced material handling and increased throughput. Krell's experience spans all termination disciplines from bare fiber to connectors, and waveguides to photonic chips. Equipment features and performance address application requirements demanded by high-volume manufacturing to the harsh environments of the aerospace industry. The company works closely with customers from initial design concepts, process optimization, and final implementation. This development method results in products that comply with, and exceed industry standards including Telcordia, IEC and rigorous Mil-specs. For more information visit www.krelltech.com.

Lightworks Custom Solutions Group, https://krelltech.com/custom-services/ (PRNewswire)

