Incline Closes Fund VI with More than $1.9 Billion in Commitments, Surpassing Target

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline Equity Partners ("Incline"), a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market, is pleased to announce the successful closing of Incline Equity Partners VI, L.P. (together with parallel vehicles, the "Fund" or "Fund VI"). Fund VI closed with more than $1.9 billion of aggregate capital commitments, significantly surpassing its initial fundraising target. Included in Fund VI's capital is participation by the Incline partners and employees of more than $120 million, representing a GP commitment of over 6%.

The Fund will continue Incline's strategy of investing in Durable Businesses with Multiple Ways to Win™ across the value-added distribution, business services and specialized light manufacturing sectors. With the inclusion of Fund VI, Incline has raised almost $6 billion in total capital and will continue to advance its proven and differentiated strategy of investing in the middle market and leveraging dedicated deal teams and a comprehensive suite of shared resources.

"We are grateful for the strong show of global support from both our existing and new limited partners, especially given the challenging economic and fundraising backdrop," said Jack Glover, Managing Partner at Incline. "Over the course of 23 years, Incline has established a consistent track record of driving value and delivering returns for our investors, portfolio companies and employees. Fund VI, Incline's largest fund to date, is a testament to the success of our exceptionally talented team and disciplined approach to strategy and execution."

In the last year, Incline has added seven new platforms to its portfolio, driven several meaningful realizations and further expanded its New York presence with a new office to accommodate its growing team.

