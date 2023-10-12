Everlaw Summit Showcases GenAI Breakthroughs for Legal Success

Am Law 100 firm Lewis Brisbois partners with Everlaw on GenAI, hailing EverlawAI Assistant as a game changer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw , the cloud-native litigation and investigation platform, today announced advances in its generative AI (GenAI) capabilities, including a new partnership with Am Law 100 firm Lewis Brisbois, a zero data retention for GenAI features, and new certification programs at Everlaw Summit , a three-day educational conference for customers and partners.

Everlaw Founder and CEO AJ Shankar (left) spoke with Gordon Calhoun, partner and chair of the Electronic Discovery, Information Management and Compliance Practice at Lewis Brisbois, on stage at Everlaw Summit 2023 to discuss how Everlaw AI Assistant could speed core legal work. (PRNewswire)

On the heels of Everlaw's partner news with Alvarez & Marsal and CodexTen, announcements at Everlaw Summit today include a win with Vodafone and these updates:

Lewis Brisbois AI Partnership — The leading Am Law 100 firm is partnering closely with Everlaw to shape the development of Everlaw AI Assistant, which launched in July. In its pilot program, the firm estimated that Everlaw features could speed core legal work product, like summarizing key documents for clients, preparing for depositions, mediations, dispositive motions and trials, by at least 50%.



"Everlaw's GenAI features promise to deliver key impacts to our firm," said Gordon Calhoun , partner and chair of the Electronic Discovery, Information Management and Compliance Practice at Lewis Brisbois, who joined Everlaw Founder and CEO AJ Shankar on stage at Summit today. "Being a strategic partner of Everlaw will ensure Lewis Brisbois continues to extend its leadership in legal innovation in service to our clients' success."



Calhoun said, "We find the Review Assistant blows off the doors in terms of delivering to our legal teams a better, deeper understanding of complex, voluminous information in a timeframe orders of magnitude shorter than ever before. Instead of an attorney taking 15 minutes to read and summarize in Notes the contents of a 50-page word document or scour a 100-slide PowerPoint to identify the content needed to build your case, the Everlaw Review Assistant produces competent summaries one would expect from an experienced attorney in less than 30 seconds."



Shankar said, "Lewis Brisbois has been an invaluable collaborator in testing and refining our platform, and continues to be on the forefront of technology adoption for the legal profession. The potential impact of GenAI on their work is inspiring."





25 Customers, 300 Attorneys, Litigation Managers and Paralegals Test Everlaw AI Assistant — Since July, about 300 attorneys and litigation managers have been piloting Everlaw AI Assistant in a closed beta program providing feedback and testing the GenAI features. These legal professionals represent more than 25 Everlaw customers at Am Law firms, plaintiff and defense firms, service provider partners, corporations, and government offices. Today, Everlaw is also announcing an expansion of the beta program; existing customers can apply here to participate.



"Knowing what practitioners value and how they work with GenAI in the wild is of paramount importance to our product and engineering teams as we optimize features," said Shankar. "Our beta program continues to deliver insights to improve Everlaw AI Assistant — such as more clarity on the risk levels associated with outputs."



Zero Data Retention Model — With privacy and security top of mind for legal professionals, Everlaw has taken the step of ensuring zero data retention with OpenAI. Zero data retention means that content will be deleted once a response is generated and sent back to Everlaw and will not be retained by OpenAI. Customer data is never used to train OpenAI's language models. This step meets with Everlaw's enterprise-grade security standards and better protects confidential customer data.



"It's essential for legal teams to protect their clients' data. Everlaw has secured a zero data retention policy with OpenAI," Shankar said. "This is a critical trust factor in helping firms move beyond the tech demo stage in GenAI adoption."





New Everlaw Certifications — As firms, governments, and corporations ramp up their technology offerings, they also have to train their teams on new techniques and product offerings. Everlaw is announcing seven new specialized certification tracks on AI capabilities, Storybuilder, and more. Each role-based track offers self-guided learning and in-platform assessment methods, ensuring that credentialed users develop the workflow mastery to leverage Everlaw to the fullest extent. Learn more .



"New certifications will give legal teams the confidence to adopt more advanced techniques in their litigation and investigative work, speeding their work and improving its quality," Shankar said. "Legal professionals with Everlaw certifications will gain career advantages over those who do not."

About the EverlawAI Portfolio

EverlawAI Assistant delivers speed in review and drafting, and its AI insights are tightly integrated throughout the Everlaw platform – from the review to case timelines to narrative building. In addition, the EverlawAI product line includes Everlaw's award-winning Clustering , which uncovers hidden patterns even in the largest corpus of documents, and Predictive Coding to quickly identify hot documents with AI.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth. Follow us on LinkedIn .

