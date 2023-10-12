Builders Capital Expands East Coast Sales and Service Footprint to Support an Increase in Construction Lending

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders Capital, the nation's largest private construction lender, recently opened a new office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to better serve its $5 billion lending portfolio, 25% of which is existing East Coast clients.

"We've found some of the best new talent in the industry to offer and service our loan products" - Beth Glein , COO

Customer service is one of the key differentiators for clients working with Builders Capital. Each team member is focused on the unique challenges facing the construction community. Through exceptional knowledge of the construction industry, Builders Capital provides innovative solutions centered around their builders' needs. The new office will help provide additional levels of customer support to the rapidly growing client base.

"We are very excited to expand with a second headquarters in Fort Lauderdale," said Beth Glein, Builders Capital COO. "We've replicated our operations center from Washington and found some of the best new talent in the industry to offer and service our vast portfolio of loan products, which is uniquely tailored to our builder's needs."

"We're rapidly growing our footprint on the East Coast with many exceptional loan officers joining us over the past few months and our new FL operations center will ensure we're delivering an amazing service experience," said Josh Craig, Builders Capital Co-President. "But we're just getting started! There is an incredible opportunity to educate builders and developers about the Builders Capital platform and all we can do to simplify and scale their business."

The Builders Capital team of top real estate development and financial experts offers fast and flexible lending solutions, dedicated account managers, and an in-house servicing team where each person is focused on their builder's success. They can help create customized loans for a builder's individual needs, from construction loans to development loans, bridge loans to multi-family projects, plus, All-In-One loans.

The new East Coast office is located in the Bank of America building at 401 E Las Olas Blvd, Suite 2360 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301.

To learn more about Builders Capital and their nationwide lending visit builderscapital.com

About Builders Capital

Builders Capital is the nation's largest private construction lender, offering innovative financing solutions to a wide spectrum of developers and homebuilders. Loan products include options for Acquisition, Development, Construction, and Bridge financing, in the form of single-asset loans, portfolio loans, and revolving credit facilities. In addition to financing opportunities, Builders Capital borrowers can leverage national accounts for material purchase discounts, and access cutting-edge technology for project management, accounting, and BIM technology tools. Builders Capital is headquartered in Puyallup, Washington, with regional sales offices across the country. The management team at Builders Capital brings over 100 years of expertise in residential construction lending, home building, real estate development, and loan servicing. Learn more at: Builderscapital.com

