White Castle to Launch the First of 13 Spooky Halloween Deals on Friday the 13th

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the Halloween season, White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, will be offering 13 spooktacular deals throughout the month of October.

White Castle to introduce first of 13 spooky Halloween deals on Friday the 13th.

Hold on to your broomsticks, as these deals include deep discounts, buy-one-get-one-free offers and even some free menu items (hint: one of the items is crinkle cut and delicious). There are offers ghoul-ore on Sliders, chicken rings, soft drinks, combo meals and more! The deals even include some free menu items. Some deals will disappear after just one day, but most will be available for a few days.

The first eerie-sistible deal — a sack of 13 Cheese Sliders for the price of 10 — will be available on Friday the 13th. This and all of the other deals to come will be announced on White Castle's social media and can be redeemed through the Craver Nation on White Castle's app.

"If you think you can find better deals than these Halloween offers, that's just witchful thinking," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Our 13 creepy craves are really pumpkin to talk about. You'll want to goblin' them up!"

Check out White Castle's social media between October 13 and 31 to find the deal of the day — and then eat, drink and be scary with White Castle!

