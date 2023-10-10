U.S. LawShield® and Mace® Brand to Give Away First 30 Days of Membership Free and Self-Defense Products During Domestic Violence Awareness Month

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. LawShield®, America's premier Legal Defense for Self Defense® organization, has teamed up with Mace® Brand to help people feel safe and empowered during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. Throughout the month, U.S. LawShield will provide its first 30 days of a new membership free and waive all startup fees while Mace® Brand, alongside U.S. LawShield, will donate one Mace® Brand Magnum 4 Night Defender Pepper Gel per member upon sign-up. *

U.S. LawShield® and Mace® Brand to Give Away First 30 Days of Membership Free and Self-Defense Products During Domestic Violence Awareness Month (PRNewswire)

U.S. LawShield members receive legal coverage—after lawful acts of self-defense—in 46 states through a network of 300+ Independent Program Attorneys who are available 24/7/365 through an emergency hotline.

"Every person deserves to live a life free of abuse and the right to protect themselves from harm," said Brooksy Smith, CEO of U.S. LawShield. "With our offer of 30 days free, new members can embark on a journey to combat fear and have world-class legal representation for their personal safety needs. And while we know that not all situations and relationships can be predicted, we are delighted to give away Mace® Brand Magnum 4 Night Defender Pepper Gel to new members should they ever need to defend themselves. They also can take it upon themselves to donate the pepper gel to a local domestic violence organization or shelter if they choose to. All people are worthy of a life that is positive and healthy."

Recognizing the warning signs of an abusive relationship is the first step. Abusive behavior in a partner can vary. However, common forms of abuse include:

Threatening and controlling behavior

Accusations of an affair

Blaming you for abuse

Criticizing

Dictating what to wear and how to look

Threatening to kill you or someone close to you

Throwing objects and punching walls when angry

Yelling to make the other person feel small

Controlling money

Keeps money and credit cards from you

Gives allowance and expects explanation for every dollar spent

Doesn't allow you to work the job you want

Steals money from you

Won't let you have money for basic needs like food, clothes, and health

Cuts you off from family and friends

Keeps tabs on where you go and who you go with

Makes you ask permission to see family and friends

Embarrasses you in front of others and makes you not want to go out in public

Physical abuse

Abandons you in unfamiliar places

Attacks you with weapons

Hinders you from eating, sleeping, or getting medical care

Locks you in or out of your house

Punches, pushes, kicks, bites, or pulls hair

Sexual abuse

Forces you to have sex

Tries to give you a sexually transmitted disease

Won't use condoms or other birth control

"We want every individual to know that they have the support and protection needed to be empowered and prepared in any situation," said Sanjay Singh, chairman and CEO of Mace Security International, Inc. "With a U.S. LawShield membership and our effective pepper gel, we are equipping individuals with tools to keep themselves safe. We hope everyone we know will step up and bring awareness and resources to help stop domestic abuse."

To become a U.S. LawShield member and receive the free Mace® Brand pepper gel visit https://lp.uslawshield.com/new-member-sign-up-NDVAM/.

*This offer is only available in Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and West Virginia.

About U.S. LawShield

Founded in 2009, U.S. LawShield, America's premier Legal Defense for Self Defense organization, offers coverage in 46 states and has served more than 2 million members. A network of 300+ Independent Program Attorneys is readily available, plus access to a 24/7/365 emergency hotline and protection for members throughout the legal process after acts of self-defense.

Educate. Prepare. Protect.™ U.S. LawShield is committed to informing and updating you on self-defense laws, providing comprehensive instruction and training, and defending you in your greatest time of need. For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self Defense program, visit uslawshield.com.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International, Inc. (Mace® Brand) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand—the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Brand Take Down® brand, KUROS!® personal safety products, Vigilant Personal Protection Systems® alarms, and Tornado® pepper spray and stun guns. Mace Security International, Inc. distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit mace.com.

All third-party trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. The use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between U.S. LawShield® and the owners of these trademarks. Any reference to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under trademark law.

